UST arranges 'Hack for Tomorrow' Hackathon for College Students in Kerala

UST, a leading digital transformation solution company, recently arranged a hackathon for college students in Kerala, India. The hackathon titled 'Hack for Tomorrow' had the core theme of 'Innovating Towards Net Zero'.

It offered them a great opportunity to step away from the conventional academic environment and develop effective, sustainable solutions for decarbonizing supply chains. The hackathon was held at UST's Thiruvananthapuram campus in Kerala, adhering to COVID-19 protocols.

The event had multiple rounds spread over 10 days, and the winners were announced today.'Hack for Tomorrow' attracted more than 173 team registrations spanning 70 colleges from Kerala. 25 final teams were shortlisted to participate in an offline event hosted at the UST Thiruvananthapuram campus. Participants were asked to create projects and were engaged through a workshop on 'Human-centered Design' by Vishnu Rajasekharan, Global Program Manager, Strategy & Culture, UST, and a session on 'Sustainable Innovation' by Tanveer Mohammedaziz, Client Partner, UST.

The judging panel comprised of senior officials like Shilpa Menon, Senior Director and Center Head, UST Thiruvananthapuram, Harikrishnan Mohankumar Jayasree, Workplace Management, and Operations Senior Director, UST, Ajay Sudhakaran, Head of Sales Operations, APAC, UST, Hari Chandrashekaran, Global Head-Public Sector, UST and Bhavesh Sasirajan, Alliance Partner - APAC, UST. Together, they evaluated the detailed presentations made by the teams and selected the top five winning teams.

Final results - Top 3:Winner: Sussie Techies team, comprising Ranjana H, Amrita A Nair, Abhijit Narayan S, and Anupama P from College of Engineering, Trivandrum.First Runner Up: Firefox team, comprising Sujeeth B, Merin Mary Josy, John Raju, Shafna K V, from Mar Athanasius College of Engineering, Kothamangalam.Second Runner Up: The Strategists team, comprising Chris Harris, Malavika J M, Reshma B, A Kamaljith) from Mohandas Institute of Management, Trivandrum.

The winners were presented with prizes, goodies and Rs 10,000 in learning credits, and an opportunity to meet with UST's leadership team. The winning teams were introduced to technology architects at UST, who will help mentor them to create a prototype of the solution and scale it. The winners will also have an opportunity to work with UST full-time and co-develop the product.

For more than 22 years, UST has worked side by side with the world's best companies to make a real impact through transformation. Powered by technology, inspired by people, and led by our purpose, we partner with our clients from design to operation. Through our nimble approach, we identify their core challenges and craft disruptive solutions that bring their vision to life. With deep domain expertise and a future-proof philosophy, we embed innovation and agility into our clients' organizations--delivering measurable value and lasting change across industries, and around the world. Together, with over 30,000 employees in 30 countries, we build for boundless impact--touching billions of lives in the process.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 02:44 PM IST