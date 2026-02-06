'Use AI To Learn, Not To Waste Time': PM Modi’s Advice To Students At Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: Artificial Intelligence was the central topic of the most recent edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha, with Prime Minister Modi guiding the students to utilise emerging technology not only judiciously but also with a purpose. In an address to the students, the Prime Minister emphasised the importance of AI, making it clear that the technology must not replace but assist thought and comprehension.

AI listens to your prompt, not your intention.



Our Prime Minister explained how to get the best out of AI.#ParikshaPeCharcha26 pic.twitter.com/MoNOcIOZLx — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) February 6, 2026

Also during this interaction, the students were encouraged by the PM Modi to think of AI as a learning tool and not as a distraction from studies.

Since the actual strength of technology depends on how well it is utilised, the PM used several simple and understandable examples to illustrate that AI could be used to improve knowledge by means of exploring ideas, summarizing knowledge, etc., and not merely for indulging in a casual chat!

The Prime Minister emphasised the significance of asking the right questions, underlining the fact that the right questions have the power to transform AI into an effective learning partner. For instance, the Prime Minister said that if the right tools were correctly employed, AI had the power to fuel curiosity, enhance decision-making, and promote intellectual development in young minds.

Again highlighting the overall message that was conveyed via Pariksha Pe Charcha, he reminded students that "education rests on clarity, character and curiosity and not shortcuts." At the same time, he cautioned against overdependence on technology that may impact "independence of thought negatively." “Tools like AI should increase your strength, not reduce your ability to think,” he told students.

While the series goes on to deal with other aspects, the Prime Minister’s message on artificial intelligence emphasised the importance of learning responsibly in an ever-changing world.

The next episode of Pariksha Pe Charcha will be telecast on the 9th of February at 10 am, where the conversation around education, leadership, and life skills will continue, targeting students in the country.