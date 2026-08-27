US Tightens Scrutiny Of F-1 Student Work Rules? SEVP Warns Over CPT; UC Berkeley, UC Davis Pause Credit Course Applications

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The US Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP) has warned universities and Designated School Officials (DSOs) against improperly authorising Curricular Practical Training (CPT) for international students, signalling tighter scrutiny of how F-1 students access work-based training.

The warning, issued in an August 12 broadcast message, does not introduce a new CPT eligibility rule. Instead, SEVP has reiterated existing federal requirements and indicated that it will more closely examine whether CPT approvals are genuinely tied to students' academic programmes.

The development has already prompted University of California, Berkeley and UC Davis to temporarily pause applications for Course Credit CPT, while continuing to process CPT that is a formal requirement of a degree programme.

What has SEVP said about CPT?

SEVP said CPT can be authorised when it is directly related to a student's major and is required or formally recognised as part of the academic curriculum.

The agency stressed that:

CPT must be integral to the curriculum.

It cannot be authorised simply to create employment opportunities for students.

Practical training must be connected to the student's established academic programme.

Universities may be asked to provide documents demonstrating the curricular necessity of the training.

DSOs must maintain records supporting each CPT authorisation.

SEVP may also examine whether the training is a “core and essential part” of the student's studies and whether the student could complete the degree without it.

While universities determine the academic requirements of their own degree programmes, SEVP warned that institutions that attempt to bypass federal requirements could face investigation.

Why the CPT warning matters for F-1 students

The latest guidance could lead universities to scrutinise CPT applications more closely.

F-1 students seeking CPT may therefore be required to provide stronger evidence showing that their proposed training is connected to their degree requirements.

SEVP also reminded DSOs that F-1 students attest, under penalty of perjury, that they are in the US primarily to pursue a full programme of study.

If a university is found to have improperly authorised CPT, SEVP and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) could take action. In serious cases, the institution could potentially face the withdrawal of its SEVP certification, which would affect its ability to enrol international students.

DSOs could face administrative or legal action

The warning also places responsibility on individual DSOs.

When a DSO signs or re-signs a student's Form I-20 to authorise CPT, the official certifies that the information is accurate and that the training meets the applicable requirements.

SEVP has warned that improper authorisation could expose DSOs and institutions to administrative or legal consequences, including action related to false information or misrepresentation.

The agency has asked DSOs to review CPT requests and academic requirements across different programmes and to consult their SEVP field representatives when they are uncertain about a particular case.

SEVP has also introduced a mechanism through which DSOs can report situations where university officials allegedly pressure them to make decisions that do not comply with federal requirements.

UC Berkeley pauses course credit CPT

The University of California, Berkeley has temporarily stopped accepting applications for Course Credit CPT for international students.

The Berkeley International Office (BIO) said the pause would remain in place “for the foreseeable future” after the university received new guidance from US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Course Credit CPT allows F-1 students to undertake practical training in exchange for academic credit. Under the federal requirements reiterated by SEVP, such training must form an integral part of an established curriculum.

Berkeley said it had initially hoped to resume processing applications shortly but needed additional time to consult legal counsel.

The university will, however, continue processing Degree-Requirement CPT, where practical training is formally required as part of a student's degree programme.

UC Davis also suspends applications

The University of California, Davis announced a similar move on August 19, temporarily suspending all applications for Course Credit CPT until further notice.

Its Services for International Students and Scholars office said the decision followed new ICE guidance and was intended to reduce potential risks to students' immigration status while protecting the university's ability to host international students and scholars.

UC Davis will continue processing Degree-Requirement CPT applications.

Students whose Course Credit CPT applications had already been fully processed and who had received a CPT I-20 before the suspension will not be affected, according to the university.

The institution is consulting legal counsel on how it will handle Course Credit CPT applications going forward.

What F-1 students should know

The latest development does not mean that CPT has been abolished or that all F-1 students are barred from practical training.

Rather, SEVP has reiterated that CPT must satisfy existing federal requirements and has signalled increased oversight of university approvals.

For students, the immediate impact could include:

Greater scrutiny of CPT applications.

Requests for additional documentation linking training to the degree.

Possible delays in university approval.

Restrictions on CPT offered primarily for academic credit where it is not a genuine curricular requirement.

Continued availability of Degree-Requirement CPT where the training meets federal requirements.