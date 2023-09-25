US Issues Over 90,000 Student Visas To Indian Students In Past 3 Months

Representative image

In the past three months, the United States has granted a record number of visas to students from India. According to a tweet from the US Mission in India on X (previously known as Twitter), over 90,000 visas have been granted to Indian students who applied to pursue higher education in the United States.

The US Mission also noted that nearly one in four student visas worldwide were issued in India in the post on X. The US Mission greeted the Indian students by saying, "Congratulations and best wishes to all the students who have chosen the United States to make their higher education goals a reality."

The data was made public once the US Mission concluded processing applications for the session. . "That's a wrap! With teamwork and innovation, we ensured that all qualified applicants reached their programs on time," the official announcement said.

The U.S. Mission in India is pleased to announce that we issued a record number – over 90,000 – of student visas this Summer/ in June, July, and August. This summer almost one in four student visas worldwide was issued right here in India! Congratulations and best wishes to all… — U.S. Embassy India (@USAndIndia) September 25, 2023

In 2022, India had surpassed China to become the top country in the world with the most international students in the United States. In 2020, nearly 207,000 international Indian students were noted to be present in the US, reports say.

The acting minister counselor for consular affairs in India, Brendan Mullarkey, emphasized in June that "Last year, a record-breaking 125,000 Indians were issued student visas, which is more than were issued to any other nationality."

