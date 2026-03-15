US-Iran-Israel War: 70 Indian Students Evacuated From Iran Via Armenia, Land In Delhi Safely

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New Delhi: The first group of Indian nationals stranded in Iran amid rising regional tensions arrived in New Delhi on Sunday morning via a special commercial flight from Yerevan, Armenia. The flight carried 70 students, the majority of whom were from Jammu and Kashmir, as well as a few pilgrims.

Many students and pilgrims arrived and boarded special buses organized by the Jammu and Kashmir Government to return home, while others flew to Srinagar. According to the Indian Express, another flight carrying approximately 60 Indians, including students and pilgrims, is scheduled to arrive in New Delhi late Sunday night. More of these flights are expected in the coming days as per various media reports

Indian Express Reports indicate that nearly 9,000 Indian citizens, mostly students residing in Tehran and Qom, have been stranded in Iran due to recent travel restrictions and regional unrest.

"This evacuation is a significant relief for the students and their anxious families back home, who had been closely monitoring developments and appealing for their safe return," said Nasir Khuehami, national convenor of the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association. “The evacuation was made possible through coordinated efforts between the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Indian missions in Tehran and Yerevan,” Khuehami further added.

The All India Medical Students Association's national vice president, Dr. Mohammad Momin Khan, told the News Indian Express that the procedure required ongoing coordination with local authorities, transportation security, and student well-being monitoring. He stated, "It was a difficult operation, but teamwork and government support made it possible."