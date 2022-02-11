US Consulate collaborates with Bengal Edu Dept to train English teachers

Kolkata: For the first time, the United States Consulate has joined with the West Bengal School Education Department to provide English teacher training.

A total of 25 English teachers from government and aided schools in eight districts across the state took part in the TESOL Core Certificate Programme (TCCP), which is run by the US Consulate in collaboration with TESOL International and trains English teachers to implement best practises in the classroom.

"This is for the first time that the US Consulate Kolkata is directly working with the West Bengal School Education Department to train teachers who can in turn share the learning with their peers," a spokesperson of the consulate said.





They will be better equipped to guide fellow teachers in creating student-centred, critical thinking classrooms.



ALSO READ Vedic Maths teacher trains government schools through Samagra Shiksha

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, February 11, 2022, 12:00 PM IST