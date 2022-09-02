US: Another school shocker as student stabbed to death

Representational image |

Washington: One student was killed and another was injured during a stabbing incident that occurred at a high school in the US state of North Carolina, police said.

A spokesperson for the Jacksonville Police Department told reporters that officers were called to Northside High School just after 7 a.m. on Thursday for reports of a physical altercation between students on the campus, reports Xinhua news agency.

Two students were hospitalised but one of them "succumbed to their injuries", the spokesperson said.

One student has been taken into custody while the incident is still being investigated.

A staff member was also reportedly injured but was said to have not been stabbed.

The school was closed for the rest of the day and will have virtual class on Friday, an official said.

