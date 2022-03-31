"Urdu language connects people," a seminar held at Urdu Government College Kota

Kota: On the occasion of the Urdu department's Golden Jubilee celebrations, a seminar on the Urdu language was held at the Government College Kota (GCK), with speakers describing the Urdu language as a sweet language that connects people.

Dr. Sanjay Bhargava, Principal of GCK, presided over the inaugural ceremony, and Dr. Devswaroop, Vice-Chancellor of Dr. Bheemrao Ambedkar Law University, was the chief guest. The Seminar's idea was 'Rajasthan main Urdu ka Manzarnaama (Contemporary Urdu in Rajasthan),' with a focus on Kota.

Dr. Devswaroop stated on the occasion that Urdu is a language of affinity, organisations must become more sociable in order to garner resources.

Director of College Education, Dr. Raghuraj Parihar stated that Urdu is a sweet language that connects people. The seminar's honoured guest was Professor RL Godara, Vice-Chancellor of Vardhman Mahaveer Open University, who emphasised that any language can only survive if it generates employment, so there is a need to increase job opportunities in Urdu.

Dr. Arshad Abdul Hameed, Former Associate Professor of Urdu, explained that the Urdu language has its roots in Hindi and that the Persian language has an impact on the Rajasthani language.

Mohammad Naem (Naem Falahi), Head of the Department, Urdu Department, GCK, stated that the GCK is a historical college, and the completion of 50 years of the Urdu department is very significant.

Several Urdu scholars and academicians attended the seminar.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 11:29 AM IST