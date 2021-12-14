UPTET exam leak, accused teacher surrenders

Shamli, Dec 14: Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET-2021) examination paper leak, a teacher accused has surrendered at a court in Shamli district.

When Gaurav Malaan, 28, an accused from Aligarh, was detained on November 30, Nirdosh Chaudhary's name came up.

He had revealed that Chaudhary, a primary school teacher from Kasganj, had sold the question paper to his group for Rs 5 lakhs.

Since then, the latter has been on the run.

"Chaudhary is an important link in the chain of events and had been the supplier of the papers to gangs based in Shamli and Baghpat," said Brijesh Singh, CO, STF, who is leading the investigation in the case.

More than 30 people have been arrested across Uttar Pradesh since the exam was cancelled on November 28.

Meanwhile, the STF has acquired important information on the involvement of Vikas Kumar, 50, a Shamli resident from Kandhla town.

He is a cheating mafioso and has been involved in the trade for the last two decades.

"He was arrested by the CBI in 2012 for his involvement in an exam cheating case and was out on bail. At present, Kumar is also on the run," said Brijesh Singh.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 10:35 AM IST