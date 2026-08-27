UPTET 2026 Result Declared At upessc.up.gov.in; 13.3 Lakh Candidates Qualify, Direct Link Here

UPTET 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) has declared the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2026 result under Advertisement Number 01/2026. The result was announced on August 26, 2026, following the written examination conducted on July 2, 3 and 4 across five shifts.

Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check their results through the official UPESSC website. A direct result link has also been made available for candidates to access their scores.

Direct link to check the result

UPTET 2026 Result: Key details

Result date: August 26, 2026

Exam dates: July 2, 3 and 4, 2026

Number of shifts: Five

Exam centres: 955

Districts covered: 60

Total candidates appeared: 19,94,661

UPTET 2026 result statistics

At the Primary Level for Classes 1 to 5, 7,13,648 candidates appeared for the examination, of whom 5,71,435 qualified. The pass percentage stood at 80.07%.

At the Upper Primary Level for Classes 6 to 8, 10,57,021 candidates appeared, while 7,59,513 candidates qualified. The pass percentage was recorded at 71.85%.

Primary level

Classes: 1 to 5

Candidates appeared: 7,13,648

Candidates qualified: 5,71,435

Pass percentage: 80.07%

Upper primary level

Classes: 6 to 8

Candidates appeared: 10,57,021

Candidates qualified: 7,59,513

Pass percentage: 71.85%

UPTET 2026: Working teacher statistics

Working teachers also appeared for the UPTET 2026 examination.

Primary Level: 1,22,405 working teachers appeared, of whom 93,387 qualified.

Upper Primary Level: 1,46,394 working teachers appeared, while 1,13,384 qualified.

Normalisation process applied

Since the UPTET 2026 examination was conducted in five shifts, UPESSC applied the comparative normalisation process prescribed under Point 09 of Advertisement 01/2026.

The normalisation process was used to compare the performance of candidates across different shifts before the final result was prepared.

Steps to check the result

Candidates can follow these steps to access their UPTET 2026 result:

Step 1: Visit the official UPESSC website.

Step 2: Go to the Results section on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the UPTET Result 2026 link.

Step 4: Enter the required credentials, such as the Roll Number or Registration Number and Date of Birth, wherever applicable.

Step 5: Submit the details and check the result displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download the result or scorecard and take a printout for future reference.

Candidates whose results are provided in PDF format can use the Ctrl + F function to search for their roll number or name.

Direct link to check the result

UPTET 2026 qualifying marks

The qualifying requirement varies according to the candidate's category.

General/UR: 60%, or 90 marks out of 150

OBC: 55%, or 82.5 marks out of 150

SC: 55%, or 82.5 marks out of 150

ST: 55%, or 82.5 marks out of 150

PwD: 55%, or 82.5 marks out of 150

Ex-servicemen: 55%, or 82.5 marks out of 150

The specified age limit is 18 to 40 years, calculated as on January 1, 2026.

What's next?

Candidates who have qualified in UPTET 2026 will proceed to the eligibility certificate stage. The certificate will establish their eligibility for future teacher recruitment processes, subject to the recruitment rules applicable to the respective posts.

Candidates are advised to download and preserve their result and other relevant documents for future use.