UPTET 2026 Registration Live At upessc.up.gov.in; Apply Before April 26

UPTET 2026 Registration: The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) has begun the online registration process for the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2026 is live at . Eligible Candidates can submit their applications through the official commission website at .
UPTET 2026 Registration: Important Dates
Notification Release Date: 20 March 2026 (available on UPESSC website)
One-Time Registration (OTR): Mandatory before applying for UPTET 2026
Application Start Date: 27 March 2026
Last Date for Application / Fee Submission: 26 April 2026
Application Modification & Bank Reconciliation Last Date: 01 May 2026
Exam Dates: 02, 03 & 04 July 2026
UPTET 2026: Application Form
1. Go to the official OTR portal and enter your basic personal details to create your login credentials.
2. Submit scanned copies of your photograph, signature, and all other required documents as per the specifications.
3. Verify all the details and complete the registration process to receive your unique OTR ID.
4. Log in using your OTR ID and enter your educational qualifications, choose the exam level (Primary or Upper Primary), and provide any other required information.
5. Proceed to pay the application fee through the available online payment modes.
6. Carefully review all the information entered, submit the application form, and download/print the confirmation page for future reference.
Check UPTET Registration Guide Here
UPTET 2026 Registration: Application Fees
For Single Paper:
General / OBC / EWS: ₹1000
SC / ST: ₹500
PwD (Persons with Disability): ₹300
For Both Papers:
General / OBC / EWS: ₹2000
SC / ST: ₹1000
PwD (Persons with Disability): ₹600
UPTET 2026 Registration: Documents Required
Aadhaar Card
Class 10th mark sheet
Class 12th mark sheet
Graduation mark sheets
Training qualification certificates
Caste certificate (if applicable)
Passport-sized photograph
Signature
Valid photo ID