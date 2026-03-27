UPTET 2026 Registration Live At upessc.up.gov.in; Apply Before April 26

UPTET 2026 Registration: The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) has begun the online registration process for the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2026 is live at upessc.up.gov.in . Eligible Candidates can submit their applications through the official commission website at www.upessc.up.gov.in .

Direct Link To Apply

UPTET 2026 Registration: Important Dates

Notification Release Date: 20 March 2026 (available on UPESSC website)

One-Time Registration (OTR): Mandatory before applying for UPTET 2026

Application Start Date: 27 March 2026

Last Date for Application / Fee Submission: 26 April 2026

Application Modification & Bank Reconciliation Last Date: 01 May 2026

Exam Dates: 02, 03 & 04 July 2026

UPTET 2026: Application Form

1. Go to the official OTR portal and enter your basic personal details to create your login credentials.

2. Submit scanned copies of your photograph, signature, and all other required documents as per the specifications.

3. Verify all the details and complete the registration process to receive your unique OTR ID.

4. Log in using your OTR ID and enter your educational qualifications, choose the exam level (Primary or Upper Primary), and provide any other required information.

5. Proceed to pay the application fee through the available online payment modes.

6. Carefully review all the information entered, submit the application form, and download/print the confirmation page for future reference.

Check UPTET Registration Guide Here

UPTET 2026 Registration: Application Fees

For Single Paper:

General / OBC / EWS: ₹1000

SC / ST: ₹500

PwD (Persons with Disability): ₹300

For Both Papers:

General / OBC / EWS: ₹2000

SC / ST: ₹1000

PwD (Persons with Disability): ₹600

UPTET 2026 Registration: Documents Required

Aadhaar Card

Class 10th mark sheet

Class 12th mark sheet

Graduation mark sheets

Training qualification certificates

Caste certificate (if applicable)

Passport-sized photograph

Signature

Valid photo ID