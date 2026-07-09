UPTET 2026 Objection Window Open Till July 14; Candidates Can Challenge Provisional Answer Key At upessc.net

UPTET 2026 Objection Window: The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) has made available the UPTET Provisional Answer Key 2026 on its official website. Candidates who took the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) can now download the provisional answer key for their respective papers and, if necessary, raise objections via the online portal.

The commission has also enabled the online objection facility, which allows candidates to challenge discrepancies in the provisional answer key. The objection window will be open until July 14, 2026. After reviewing all of the objections received, the UPESSC will publish the final answer key, which will be used to calculate the UPTET Result 2026.

Direct Link To Raise Objections

UPTET 2026 Objection Window: How To Download

Candidates can follow these steps to download the provisional answer key:

Step 1: Visit the official UPESSC website at upessc.net.

Step 2: Click on the UPTET The 2026 answer key link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Select the relevant paper (Paper 1 or Paper 2).

Step 4: Download the answer key PDF.

Step 5: Match your responses according to your question booklet code (Set A, B, C or D).

Step 6: Estimate your probable score using the official marking scheme.

UPTET 2026 Objection Window: Objection Process

Candidates who find errors in the provisional answer key can only file objections via the online portal. UPESSC has clarified that objections sent by post, email, fax, or any other offline mode will not be accepted.

To raise an objection, candidates need to:

Step 1: Log in using their registration number and date of birth.

Step 2: Select the relevant examination details.

Step 3: Choose the question they wish to challenge.

Step 4: Upload supporting documents from recognised academic sources, such as NCERT or SCERT textbooks.

Step 5: Submit the objection and save the confirmation receipt for future reference.

UPTET 2026 Objection Window: Qualifying Marks

The minimum qualifying marks are:

General category: 90 marks out of 150 (60%)

OBC, SC, ST, PwD and Ex-Servicemen: 82 marks out of 150 (55%)

Following the review of objections, UPESSC will release the final answer key and then announce the UPTET 2026 results. Candidates who pass will receive the UPTET Eligibility Certificate in accordance with the prescribed validity rules.