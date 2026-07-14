UPTET 2026 Objection Window Closes Today; Raise Challenges At upessc.net

UPTET 2026 Objection Window: The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) will conclude the UPTET 2026 provisional answer key objection window today, July 14, 2026. Candidates who wish to challenge any answer in the provisional key must submit their objections online through the official website, upessc.net, before the deadline ends.

Candidates can log in to the official portal at upessc.net using their login credentials to submit objections before the window closes today.

The commission had released the provisional answer key for the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2026 earlier this month, allowing candidates to review their responses and report any discrepancies in the answer key.

Direct Link To Raise Objections

UPTET 2026: How to Download the Provisional Answer Key

Candidates can follow these steps to access the provisional answer key below:

Step 1: Go to the official website at upessc.net.

Step 2: Click on the UPTET 2026 Provisional Answer Key link on the homepage.

Step 3: Select the relevant paper (Paper 1 or Paper 2).

Step 4: Download the answer key PDF.

Step 5: Match your responses according to your question booklet code (Set A, B, C or D).

Step 6: Estimate your probable score using the official marking scheme.

UPTET 2026 Answer Key: How to Raise Objections

Candidates who find errors in the provisional answer key can only file objections via the online portal. UPESSC has stated that objections submitted via post, email, fax, or any other offline mode will not be considered.

Step 1: First, log in using your login credentials, such as registration number and date of birth.

Step 2: Select the relevant examination details.

Step 3: Choose the question you wish to challenge.

Step 4: Upload supporting documents from recognised academic sources, such as NCERT or SCERT textbooks.

Step 5: Submit the objection and save the confirmation receipt for future reference.

UPTET 2026 Qualifying Marks

The minimum qualifying marks are:

General category: 90 out of 150 marks (60%)

OBC, SC, ST, PwD and Ex-Servicemen: 82 out of 150 marks (55%)

After reviewing all objections, UPESSC will release the final answer key, which will be used to prepare the UPTET 2026 result. Candidates who qualify will receive the UPTET Eligibility Certificate in accordance with the prescribed validity rules.