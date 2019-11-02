UPTET 2019 online application registrations begin; apply at upbasiceduboard.gov.in

The Uttar Pradesh Examination Regulatory Authority has started the online registrations process for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2019. The candidates who wish to appear for the examination can apply on the UP Education Board's official website, upbasiceduboard.gov.in.

The exam will be held on December 22. The candidates will will be able to pay application fee till November 21 and complete the application form by November 22. UPTET 2019 admit cards will be uploaded on the website on December 2, 2019. The exam is tentatively scheduled on December 22, 2019.

Steps to apply for UPTET Registration 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website - upbasiceduboard.gov.in

Step 2: Click “UPTET 2019” and Register by filling all the fields

Step 3: Make application fee payment

Step 4: Upload the scanned pictured of Photo & Signature

Step 5: Save the confirmation page