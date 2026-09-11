UPSSSC Senior Instructor Recruitment 2026 Notification Out For 132 Posts At upsssc.gov.in; Apply From September 14, Salary Up To ₹1,12,400

UPSSSC Senior Instructor Recruitment 2026: Notification Out For 132 Posts At upsssc.gov.in |

UPSSSC Senior Instructor Recruitment 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the notification for the State Institute of Rural Development (Senior Instructor Cadre) Main Examination (PET-2025). The recruitment drive, notified under Advertisement No. 21-Exam/2026, aims to fill 132 Senior Instructor vacancies under the Director General, Deendayal Upadhyaya State Institute of Rural Development, Bakshi Ka Talab, Lucknow.

The online application process will begin on September 14, 2026, and eligible candidates can submit their applications through the official website, upsssc.gov.in, until October 5, 2026.

Candidates will have time until October 12, 2026, to reconcile their application fee and make permissible modifications to their submitted applications.

UPSSSC Senior Instructor Recruitment 2026: Important dates

The key dates mentioned in the notification are:

Advertisement publication date: September 10, 2026

Online registration begins: September 14, 2026

Last date to submit application and deposit fee: October 5, 2026

Last date for fee reconciliation and permissible modifications: October 12, 2026

The Commission has clarified that candidates must ensure their fee is reconciled by October 5 or, at the latest, within the additional seven-day period ending October 12. The application form cannot be printed until the fee has been successfully reconciled.

132 Senior Instructor posts announced

The vacancies have been notified for various Senior Instructor posts under the State Institute of Rural Development in Lucknow. The advertised positions include:

Senior Instructor (Agriculture Engineering)

Senior Instructor (Plant Protection)

Senior Instructor (Horticulture)

Senior Instructor (Animal Husbandry)

Senior Instructor (Agronomy)

Senior Instructor (Women's Welfare)

Senior Instructor (Cooperation)

Senior Instructor (Panchayat)

Senior Instructor (Soil Science)

Senior Instructor (Agriculture)

Senior Instructor (Agricultural Extension)

Senior Instructor (Public Health)

Senior Instructor (Production)

The vacancies are permanent posts. The Commission has also stated that the vacancy position and category-wise distribution may be revised in accordance with applicable reservation policies, government orders and instructions.

UPSSSC Senior Instructor salary

The Senior Instructor posts carry Level 6 pay under the notified pay scale.

The salary scale mentioned in the notification is:

Pay Level: 6

Minimum pay: Rs 35,400

Maximum pay: Rs 1,12,400

The exact salary drawn by a selected candidate will depend on the applicable government pay rules and allowances.

UPSSSC Senior Instructor Recruitment 2026: Who can apply?

The recruitment is linked to UPSSSC Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2025. Candidates cannot apply directly merely on the basis of holding the required educational qualification.

To be eligible, candidates must:

Have appeared in PET-2025.

Have been issued a PET-2025 score card by UPSSSC.

Possess the mandatory educational and other qualifications prescribed for the post concerned.

Fulfil the prescribed age requirements.

Possess the required qualifications and certificates by October 5, 2026, the last date for submitting the application.

Candidates will be shortlisted for the Main Examination on the basis of merit determined through their normalised PET-2025 scores.

Candidates who secured zero or negative marks, whether absolute or normalised, in PET-2025 will not be shortlisted for the Main Examination.

Provision for candidates under investigation

The Commission has also made a provision for candidates whose PET-2025 results are marked 'Under Investigation' (UI) or 'Provisional'.

Such candidates have been provisionally permitted to apply for the Main Examination. However, their eventual shortlisting and participation will remain subject to the final decision or outcome of the investigation being conducted by the Commission.

UPSSSC Senior Instructor Recruitment 2026: Application fee

Candidates are required to pay only the online processing fee at the application stage. There is no separate application fee.

The fee structure is:

General/Unreserved: Rs 25

OBC: Rs 25

SC: Rs 25

ST: Rs 25

Candidates belonging to categories such as dependents of freedom fighters, ex-servicemen, women, persons with disabilities and outstanding sportspersons will pay the fee applicable to their original category.

The examination fee for the Main Examination will be collected separately from candidates who are shortlisted for the Main Examination.

UPSSSC Senior Instructor Recruitment 2026: Steps to apply

Eligible candidates must submit their applications online through upsssc.gov.in. Applications submitted through any other mode will not be accepted.

The application process is linked to the candidate's PET-2025 registration number. Candidates will need to log in using the OTP sent to the mobile number or email address registered with their PET-2025 application.

After logging in, several details from the PET-2025 application will be displayed automatically, including the candidate's name, date of birth, category, gender, Uttar Pradesh residency details, contact information and reservation-related details.

Candidates will then need to:

Select the post or posts for which they wish to apply. Confirm whether they possess the prescribed educational qualification. Enter details of their qualification, including institution, year of passing, certificate or roll number, date of issue and marks obtained. Verify the information displayed from the PET-2025 application. Complete the declaration. Pay the prescribed online processing fee. Ensure that the payment is reconciled. Download and print the final application form.

The photograph and signature uploaded during PET-2025 will automatically appear in the application. Candidates will not be permitted to replace or modify these details.

UPSSSC Senior Instructor Recruitment 2026: Fee payment and reconciliation

UPSSSC has allowed candidates to pay the processing fee through credit card, debit card, internet banking, UPI or SBI e-Challan.

Candidates using the e-Challan facility will have to download the SBI e-Challan, deposit the fee at an SBI branch and subsequently reconcile the payment through the Commission's online system.

The Commission has specifically advised candidates to check their application status after payment. If the fee remains pending or the application form does not appear after payment, candidates must use the 'Update Your Transaction ID by Double Verification' option available under the Applicant Segment on the UPSSSC website.

The final application form will become available for download only after successful fee payment and reconciliation.

Candidates to indicate post preference

Candidates will be required to indicate their preference for posts during document verification.

The Commission will make efforts to allot posts according to candidates' preferences, subject to factors such as vacancy position, merit, educational qualifications and prescribed age limits. However, the final decision regarding allotment will rest with the Commission.

Candidates are advised to carefully read the detailed notification and apply only for posts for which they meet all the prescribed eligibility conditions.

The UPSSSC Senior Instructor recruitment notification is available through the Live Advertisement section on the Commission's official website, upsssc.gov.in.