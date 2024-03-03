UPSSSC Pharmaceutical Ayurvedic Main Exam 2023 Application Process, Deadline Today

Representative Image

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Committee (UPSSSC) will wrap up the application process for the Pharmaceutical Ayurvedic Main Exam 2023 today, March 3. If you are interested in applying, you can submit your application through the official website at upsssc.gov.in.

Candidates who wish to participate in the Ayurvedic Pharmaceutical Main examination Preliminary Eligibility Test 2023 will be evaluated based on their performance in PET 2023. It is important to note that candidates who receive a score of zero or less will not be eligible to proceed to the Main examination.

The UPSSSC-led recruitment campaign intends to occupy a total of 1002 positions in different categories. Out of these, 448 positions are designated for the unreserved category, 291 for Scheduled Cast, 37 for Scheduled Tribe, 126 for Other Backward Classes, and 100 for Economically Weaker Sections.

To initiate the application procedure, individuals are required to submit an application fee of ₹25.

For those intending to apply for the UPSSSC Pharmaceutical Ayurvedic Main Exam 2023, the procedure is as follows:

1. Visit the official website at upsssc.gov.in.

2. Navigate to the homepage and locate the "Apply" link.

3. Fill out the application form with the requisite details.

4. Now, make the payment of the application fee.

5. Upload all necessary documents as per the provided instructions.

6. Ensure all details are accurately filled before final submission.

7. Take a printout of the submitted application for future reference and record-keeping.

Interested applicants are encouraged to finish the application process within the given time frame to prevent any inconvenience or disqualification as the deadline draws near.