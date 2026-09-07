UPSSSC PET 2026: Extended Registration Deadline Closes Today At upsssc.gov.in; Check Details Here

UPSSSC PET 2026: The extended UPSSSC PET 2026 registration period will end on September 7, 2026, according to the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission. The direct URL for candidates who have yet to apply for the Preliminary Eligibility Test can be found at upsssc.gov.in, the UPSSSC's official website.
According to the official notice, "Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission, Lucknow has published Advertisement No. 16-Exam/2026, Preliminary Eligibility Test-2026 (PET-2026) dated 01-08-2026, under which the starting date for registration, online application, and fee submission is 03-08-2026, the deadline for registration, fee submission, and online application is 01-09-2026, and the deadline for fee adjustments and amendments is 08-09-2026. Candidates are advised that the deadline for registering, paying the fee, and submitting an online application under the aforementioned advertisement has been extended to July 9, 2026.
Applicants must finish a one-time registration process in order to apply for the exam. On July 14, 2026, the OTR system was launched and put into operation.
UPSSSC PET 2026: Important dates
Advertisement Date: August 1, 2026
OTR System Launched: July 14, 2026
Registration/Online Application Begins: August 3, 2026
Original Last Date to Apply: September 1, 2026
Extended Last Date to Apply: September 7, 2026
Last Date for Fee Adjustment/Amendment: September 8, 2026
Exam Date: To be announced
Note: The text you provided contains a typo stating that the deadline was extended to July 9, 2026. Since the registration began on August 3, the extended deadline should be September 7, 2026, as stated at the beginning of your copy.
UPSSSC PET 2026: Registration fees
Unreserved (UR) and OBC: ₹185
SC and ST: ₹95
PwD: ₹25
Payment Mode: Credit Card, Debit Card, Internet Banking, UPI, or SBI Challan
UPSSSC PET 2026: Steps to apply
Candidates can use the procedures listed below to apply for the exam:
Step 1: Go to upsssc.gov.in, the UPSSSC's official website.
Step 2: On the home page, click the "Apply" option.
Step 3: The UPSSSC PET 2026 link will appear on a new page that candidates must click.
Step 4: After entering your registration information, click "Submit."
Step 5: Complete the application after registering.
Step 6: Pay the application cost.
Step 7: Download the confirmation sheet by clicking "Submit."
Step 8: Save a physical copy of it in case you need it later.
UPSSSC PET 2026: Exam apttern
Total Questions: 100
Total Marks: 100
Exam Duration: 2 hours
Mode: Written examination
Subjects/Topics:
Indian History
Indian National Movement
Geography
Indian Economy
Indian Constitution and Public Administration
General Science
Elementary Arithmetic
General Hindi
General English
Logic and Reasoning
Current Affairs
General Awareness
Additional Sections:
Discussion and Analysis of Unread Hindi Passages: 10 marks
Interpretation and Analysis of Graphs: 10 marks
Interpretation and Analysis of Tables: 10 marks
Candidates should visit UPSSSC's official website for additional relevant information.