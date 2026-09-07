 UPSSSC PET 2026: Extended Registration Deadline Closes Today At upsssc.gov.in; Check Details Here
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HomeEducationUPSSSC PET 2026: Extended Registration Deadline Closes Today At upsssc.gov.in; Check Details Here

UPSSSC PET 2026: Extended Registration Deadline Closes Today At upsssc.gov.in; Check Details Here

UPSSSC PET 2026 registration will close on September 7, 2026. Candidates can apply through the official website, upsssc.gov.in. The application fee is ₹185 for UR/OBC, ₹95 for SC/ST and ₹25 for PwD candidates.

SimpleUpdated: Monday, September 07, 2026, 12:25 PM IST
UPSSSC PET 2026: Extended Registration Deadline Closes Today At upsssc.gov.in; Check Details Here
UPSSSC PET 2026: Extended Registration Deadline Closes Today At upsssc.gov.in; Check Details Here | Official website

UPSSSC PET 2026: The extended UPSSSC PET 2026 registration period will end on September 7, 2026, according to the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission. The direct URL for candidates who have yet to apply for the Preliminary Eligibility Test can be found at upsssc.gov.in, the UPSSSC's official website.

According to the official notice, "Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission, Lucknow has published Advertisement No. 16-Exam/2026, Preliminary Eligibility Test-2026 (PET-2026) dated 01-08-2026, under which the starting date for registration, online application, and fee submission is 03-08-2026, the deadline for registration, fee submission, and online application is 01-09-2026, and the deadline for fee adjustments and amendments is 08-09-2026. Candidates are advised that the deadline for registering, paying the fee, and submitting an online application under the aforementioned advertisement has been extended to July 9, 2026.

Applicants must finish a one-time registration process in order to apply for the exam. On July 14, 2026, the OTR system was launched and put into operation.

Direct link to apply

UPSSSC PET 2026: Important dates

  • Advertisement Date: August 1, 2026

  • OTR System Launched: July 14, 2026

  • Registration/Online Application Begins: August 3, 2026

  • Original Last Date to Apply: September 1, 2026

  • Extended Last Date to Apply: September 7, 2026

  • Last Date for Fee Adjustment/Amendment: September 8, 2026

  • Exam Date: To be announced

Note: The text you provided contains a typo stating that the deadline was extended to July 9, 2026. Since the registration began on August 3, the extended deadline should be September 7, 2026, as stated at the beginning of your copy.

UPSSSC PET 2026: Registration fees

  • Unreserved (UR) and OBC: ₹185

  • SC and ST: ₹95

  • PwD: ₹25

  • Payment Mode: Credit Card, Debit Card, Internet Banking, UPI, or SBI Challan

UPSSSC PET 2026: Steps to apply

Candidates can use the procedures listed below to apply for the exam:

Step 1: Go to upsssc.gov.in, the UPSSSC's official website.

Step 2: On the home page, click the "Apply" option.

Step 3: The UPSSSC PET 2026 link will appear on a new page that candidates must click.

Step 4: After entering your registration information, click "Submit."

Step 5: Complete the application after registering.

Step 6: Pay the application cost.

Step 7: Download the confirmation sheet by clicking "Submit."

Step 8: Save a physical copy of it in case you need it later.

UPSSSC PET 2026: Exam apttern

  • Total Questions: 100

  • Total Marks: 100

  • Exam Duration: 2 hours

  • Mode: Written examination

Subjects/Topics:

  • Indian History

  • Indian National Movement

  • Geography

  • Indian Economy

  • Indian Constitution and Public Administration

  • General Science

  • Elementary Arithmetic

  • General Hindi

  • General English

  • Logic and Reasoning

  • Current Affairs

  • General Awareness

Additional Sections:

  • Discussion and Analysis of Unread Hindi Passages: 10 marks

  • Interpretation and Analysis of Graphs: 10 marks

  • Interpretation and Analysis of Tables: 10 marks

Candidates should visit UPSSSC's official website for additional relevant information.

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