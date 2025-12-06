UPSSSC PET 2025 Result Declared On upsssc.gov.in; Direct Link Here

UPSSSC PET | Canva

UPSSSC PET 2025 Result: The UPSSSC PET 2025 Examination Result is now available on the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission's (UPSSSC) official website. By visiting the website and using their login credentials, students who took the written exam will be able to view their scorecards.

Candidates can download the scorecard PDF and view the results on the official website, upsssc.gov.in. September 6 and 7, 2025, were the dates of the UPSSSC PET. The UPSSSC PET 2025 results will be valid for three years, according to the UPSSSC Commission.

UPSSSC PET 2025 Result: Steps to check the result

Step 1: Students must visit the official website, upsssc.gov.in, to view their results.

Step 2: The UPSSSC PET Result 2025 will be linked from the homepage.

Step 3: In a new window that opens on the screen, students must enter their gender, birthdate, and registration number.

Step 4: After you enter your information, your UPSSSC PET result 2025 will show up on the screen.

Step 5: Examine the results carefully and store them for future use.

UPSSSC PET 2025 Result: Details mentioned on score card

Name of the candidate

Roll number

Father’s name

Registration number

Date of birth

Category

Result declaration date

Exam qualifying status

Total marks