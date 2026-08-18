UPSSSC Gram Panchayat Officer Result 2026: Final Selection List For 1,468 Posts Released At upsssc.gov.in; Check Cut-Off

UPSSSC Gram Panchayat Officer Result 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has published the final result of the Gram Panchayat Officer Main Examination 2026. The final result has been made public for 1,468 vacancies under the Uttar Pradesh Panchayati Raj Department.

The selection result and cut-off marks have been sanctioned by the Commission on August 17, 2026. Aspirants who applied for the recruitment examination can view the selection result and cut-off marks on the official website of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in.

Recruitment was done through Advertisement No. 01-Examination/2023, Gram Panchayat Officer Main Examination (Pre.A.P.-2022)/01.

UPSSSC Gram Panchayat Officer Result 2026: Selection details announced

The written Main Examination for the Gram Panchayat Officer posts was conducted on April 27, 2025. Candidates shortlisted on the basis of their Main Examination scores were subsequently asked to submit their records for eligibility and document verification.

According to the Commission's notice, the records were submitted by the shortlisted candidates by May 6, 2026. Following the verification process, the final result for all 1,468 advertised posts has now been approved.

The selected candidates include:

Unreserved: 849

Scheduled Caste (SC): 356

Scheduled Tribe (ST): 7

Other Backward Classes (OBC): 139

Economically Weaker Sections (EWS): 117

The Commission has clarified that candidates selected under horizontal reservation have been included in their respective original categories.

UPSSSC Gram Panchayat Officer Result 2026: Reservation category details

The final selection also covers candidates under various horizontal reservation categories.

According to UPSSSC, the selection includes:

Dependents of Freedom Fighters: 2 candidates

Ex-servicemen: 47 candidates

Women: 270 candidates

Persons with Disabilities - LV: 28 candidates

Persons with Disabilities - HH: 2 candidates

No eligible candidate was available under the Outstanding Sportsperson category for the two posts advertised under that category. The Commission said other candidates were selected against these posts according to merit.

UPSSSC Gram Panchayat Officer Result 2026: Cut-off marks released

UPSSSC has also released the vertical and horizontal reservation-wise cut-off marks for the final selection.

Vertical Reservation Cut-Off

Unreserved: 68.25 marks

Scheduled Caste: 57.75 marks

Scheduled Tribe: 54.50 marks

Other Backward Classes: 68.25 marks

Economically Weaker Section: 65.75 marks

Horizontal Reservation Cut-Off

Dependents of Freedom Fighters: 60.00 marks

Persons with Disabilities - LV: 57.00 marks

Persons with Disabilities - HH: 48.00 marks

Women: 60.25 marks

Ex-servicemen: 55.50 marks

Outstanding Sportsperson: Candidates not available

The cut-off figures represent the marks secured by the last selected candidate in the respective category.

UPSSSC Gram Panchayat Officer Result 2026: Provisional selections included

UPSSSC has also stated that 96 candidates have been provisionally included in the final selection list. Their selection will remain subject to a decision by the Commission or the concerned department after examination of the forms and certificates submitted by them.

The final result is also subject to the orders passed in writ petitions and special appeals pending before the High Court in connection with the recruitment advertisement, as well as any future orders in related cases.

UPSSSC Gram Panchayat Officer Result 2026: Steps to check the result

The candidates may view their names in the final selection list along with cut-off marks through the following procedure:

Step 1: Go to the official website of UPSSSC, i.e., upsssc.gov.in

Step 2: View the latest results or notices on the home page of the website.

Step 3: Locate the notice regarding the examination of Gram Panchayat Officer Main Examination (Pre.A.P.-2022)/01 under advertisement number 01-Examination/2023.

Step 4: Click on the final selection result link.

Step 5: Download the list and find your roll number/other details.

Step 6: Refer to the separate document for the cut-off marks on the basis of categories.

The selected candidates in the final selection list must keep visiting the official website of the Commission for further instructions regarding appointment and other recruitment process formalities.