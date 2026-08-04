UPSSSC Exam Calendar 2026 Released: PET In October, Mains & Skill Tests Scheduled Till December

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UPSSSC Exam Calendar 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the Exam Calendar 2026, announcing the tentative schedule for recruitment examinations, interviews, physical tests and skill tests to be conducted throughout the year. The calendar outlines recruitment activities until December 2026, enabling candidates to plan their preparation in advance.

According to the commission, the calendar includes proposed dates for written examinations, the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET), Physical Standard Tests (PST), Physical Efficiency Tests (PET), typing tests, medical examinations and interviews for various recruitment drives.

Direct Link To Check Notice

Direct Link To Check Notice

UPSSSC Exam Calendar 2026: Written Examination Schedule

The calendar covers recruitment for several major posts, including Health Worker (Female), Stenographer, Junior Assistant, Junior Engineer (Civil), Lekhpal, Pharmacist, BCG Technician, Technical Assistant Group-C, Excise Constable, Forest Guard, Assistant Accountant and Auditor, Sugarcane Supervisor, and Havaldar Instructor.

The first written examination of the year was the Health Worker (Female) Mains Examination, which was scheduled from January 11, 2026. The final written examinations will be held on December 20, 2026, for Assistant Accountant and Auditor as well as Vidhan Bhavan Guard/Forest Guard recruitment.

UPSSSC Exam Calendar 2026: Upcoming Examination Schedule

August 9, 2026: Technical Assistant Group-C Mains

August 23, 2026: Combined Subordinate Services (Graduate) Mains

September 1, 2026: Stenographer Hindi Shorthand and Typing Test (proposed)

September 20, 2026: Excise Constable Mains; Pharmacist (Ayurvedic) Mains

September 27, 2026: Forest Guard & Wildlife Guard Mains; Forensic Science Laboratory Mains

October 2026: Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2026 (proposed)

November 22, 2026: Platoon Commander/Band Organizer Mains; Havaldar Instructor Mains

November 29, 2026: Sugarcane Supervisor Mains; Moharrir Mains

December 2026: Junior Assistant Typing Test (proposed)

December 20, 2026: Assistant Accountant & Auditor Mains; Vidhan Bhavan Guard/Forest Guard Mains

UPSSSC Exam Calendar 2026: PET, Physical and Skill Tests

The commission has proposed conducting the UPSSSC Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2026 in October.

For skill-based recruitments, the Hindi shorthand and typing test for Stenographer is proposed to begin on September 1, 2026, while the Junior Assistant typing test is scheduled for December 2026.

Candidates appearing for UPSSSC recruitment examinations can download the official UPSSSC Exam Calendar 2026 PDF from the commission's website to check examination, interview and skill test dates relevant to their respective recruitment notifications.