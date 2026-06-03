UPSSSC Exam Calendar 2026: Exams From June 15; Check Full Schedule Here

UPSSSC 2026 Exam Calendar: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the UPSSSC Exam and Interview Calendar 2026 on its official website, upsssc.gov.in. The calendar includes important examination dates, interview schedules, and recruitment activities for various Group C posts conducted by the commission across the year.

According to the schedule, the Health Worker (Female) Main Examination under PET-2023 was held on January 11, 2026, while the Stenographer Main Examination took place on January 20, 2026. The Junior Assistant Main Examination was conducted on February 1, followed by the Physical Standard Test and Physical Efficiency Test for Forest Guard and Wildlife Guard posts from February 10 to 19. The Enforcement Constable physical tests were organised between February 22 and 28.

The recruitment calendar covers several major posts, including Pharmacist, Lekhpal, Junior Engineer, Forest Guard, Excise Constable, Health Worker, and Assistant Statistical Officer.

UPSSSC 2026 Exam Schedule: June to September

June 2026

Forest Guard and Wildlife Guard Medical Examination: June 15 to 20, 2026

Pharmacist Main Examination (PET-2025): June 29, 2026, from 10 am to 12 pm

UP Pollution Control Board Combined Cadre Main Examination: June 29, 2026, from 3 pm to 5 pm

BCG Technician Main Examination (PET-2023): June 30, 2026, from 10 am to 12 pm

Several interviews, including those for Instructor Turner, Instructor Basic Cosmetology, Instructor Machinist, and Assistant Statistical Officer (Animal Husbandry Department), have also been marked as “proposed” in the calendar.

Assistant Boring Technician Main Examination (PET-2025): July 12, 2026, from 10 am to 12 pm

Directorate of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (Teacher Cadre) Main Examination: July 12, 2026, from 3 pm to 5 pm

Assistant Statistical Officer / Assistant Research Officer (Statistics) Main Examination: July 26, 2026, from 10 am to 12 pm

The commission has additionally proposed interviews for Instructor Fashion Technology, Instructor Dress Making, Instructor Sewing Technology, and Instructor Mechanic Motor Vehicle posts.

Technical Assistant Group-C Main Examination (PET-2025): August 9, 2026, from 10 am to 12 pm

Combined Lower Subordinate Services (Graduate Level) Main Examination (PET-2025): August 23, 2026, from 10 am to 12 pm

The Plumber recruitment interview under Advertisement No. 16(4)/2016 has also been listed as proposed for August.

Excise Constable Main Examination (PET-2025): September 20, 2026

Forest Guard and Wildlife Guard Main Examination (PET-2025): September 27, 2026

UPSSSC 2026 Exam Schedule: How To Download UPSSSC Exam Calendar 2026

Candidates can follow these steps to access the exam calendar PDF:

Step 1: Visit the official UPSSSC website at upsssc.gov.in

Step 2: Open the “Notice Board” section on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the link for “UPSSSC 3-Month Exam Calendar 2026”

Step 4: The PDF file will open on the screen

Step 5: Download and save the calendar for future use

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) is responsible for conducting recruitment examinations for various subordinate services and Group C posts in Uttar Pradesh government departments. Established under the UPSSSC Act, 2014, the commission manages the selection process for multiple state-level vacancies through written exams, interviews, and skill tests.