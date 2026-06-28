UPSSSC ASO Mains Result 2026 Out For 1,565 Vacancies: What’s Next For Shortlisted Candidates?

UPSSSC ASO Mains Result 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the ASO Mains Result 2026 for Assistant Statistical Officer (ASO) and Assistant Research Officer (ARO) posts in the form of a shortlisting PDF on upsssc.gov.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 1,565 vacancies, revised from the earlier 929 posts.

Candidates shortlisted in the main results will now move to the Document Verification (DV) round, which is the next stage of the selection process.

Direct Link To Check Result

UPSSSC ASO Mains Result 2026: How to Check UPSSSC ASO Mains Result 2026

Step 1: Visit the official website at upsssc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the ASO Mains Result 2026 link

Step 3: Open the shortlisting PDF/login portal

Step 4: Enter registration number, date of birth, gender, and verification code

Step 5: Download and check result status

Candidates whose names appear in the list have been shortlisted for the next stage.

UPSSSC ASO Mains Result 2026: What’s Next After the Result?

Shortlisted candidates will be called for Document Verification (DV), where their eligibility, educational qualifications, and category certificates will be verified. Final selection will depend on successful verification.

UPSSSC ASO Mains Result 2026: Selection Process

Shortlisting based on UPSSSC PET score

Mains examination

Document Verification

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates on DV schedule and final merit list.