UPSESSB TGT Result 2026 OUT At upessc.net; Direct Link Here

UPSESSB TGT Result 2026: The UP Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) Result 2026 for Advertisement No. 01/2022 has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB). The official cutoff scores and subject-specific selection lists have also been made public by the board on its official website, along with the outcome. By obtaining the pertinent subject-wise result PDF, candidates who took the recruitment exam can now verify their eligibility status.

Direct link to check the result

UPSESSB TGT Result 2026: Steps to check the result

Step 1: Go to the UPSESSB website.

Step 2: Navigate to the homepage's section on the most recent results.

Step 3: Select the UP TGT Result 2026 (Advertisement No. 01/2022) link.

Step 4: Choose the pertinent PDF result by subject.

Step 5: Use the search feature to look up your registration number or roll number.

Step 6: Save the PDF after downloading it for later use.

Direct link to check the result

UPSESSB TGT Result 2026: Cutoff details

UPSESSB has released the official cutoff scores for each category along with the results. After assessing candidates' exam performance and using the relevant reservation criteria, the cutoff was created.

Candidates can determine their selection status by comparing their scores with the announced cutoff. All necessary paperwork should be prepared for the next phase of the hiring process by those who have been shortlisted.

UPSESSB TGT Result 2026: What's next?

The schedule for document verification and other post-result procedures is anticipated to be released soon by the recruitment body. It is recommended that candidates stay away from unreliable material that circulates on social media or other platforms and instead rely solely on official notifications for the most recent developments.