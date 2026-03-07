UPSC ‘Repeaters’ Trend: 239 Candidates Secured Ranks Again In 2025

UPSC: The UPSC Civil Services Examination 2025 Results show a noteworthy trend where a sizable number of candidates had already secured ranks in prior years, according to data shared by the X (formerly Twitter) account "UPSC CSE Why."

A total of 239 out of 918 candidates on the 2025 list are repeat rankers, which means they received a rank in at least one of the preceding two exams, according to the data titled "2025 Candidates who also had a rank in 2023 or 2024."

The breakdown of the repeat rankers is as follows:

71 candidates had secured a rank in 2023 only

138 candidates had secured a rank in 2024 only

30 candidates had secured ranks in both 2023 and 2024

The numbers show that a lot of people keep taking the Civil Services Examination even after getting a rank, usually to try to move up the merit list. The X account UPSC CSE Why, which regularly posts analysis and data about the Civil Services Examination, shared and talked about the statistics on X.

What do netizens say?

Social media users' responses to these statistics have been conflicting, with some claiming that this is the reason the new UPSC regulations are crucial. "Bigger Issue," says one user, "Many pass the UPSC with lower ranks, join Group A services, receive compensation, and then resume their preparation. Next, switch to IPS or IAS. Therefore, civil servants are unemployed. Reform is necessary: UPSC attempts should cease as soon as you sign up for a Group A service. Don't commit, or don't join". ANother user says that "1000 me se 25% seats ye le jayenge to baakiyon ke liye kya bachega,".

Why do UPSC Aspirants Appear Again?

As per the India Today Report, candidates undertaking second or third attempts with the clear intent of securing

Better Service

land a home cadre

Transition into coveted roles such as the Indian Administrative or Foreign Services

What did UPSC say?

UPSC had earlier released the new rule regarding the UPSC CSE Examinations.

According to the new regulations, IAS and IFS officers who were appointed through an earlier exam and are still in service are not permitted to take CSE-2026. In a similar vein, if a candidate passes the upcoming exam following IPS recruitment, they will not be able to reapply for the same service; those who receive an IPS or Group A service are only eligible to reapply the following year after receiving a one-time exemption from training.

With the exception of SC/ST candidates, who are granted an unlimited number of appearances, and OBC/people with disabilities, who are granted nine, candidates can generally attempt the central services six times.

As per the UPSC CSE Why data, many candidates are constantly striving to improve their ranks (for example, Akansh Dhull jumped from Rank 342 in 2023 to Rank 3 in 2025).