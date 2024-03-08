UPSC Releases Combined Geo-Scientist Prelims Result 2024, Know More

Representative Image

The UPSC has released the results of the Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination, 2024 on March 8. Candidates who took the exam can check their results on the official website at upsc.gov.in.

Individuals who have successfully passed the necessary requirements are obligated to take part in the Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination, 2024, which is scheduled to take place on June 22nd and 23rd, 2024. The electronic admit cards for the Main Examination will be available for download from the Commission's website approximately one week prior to the examination.

Furthermore, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will release the scores and minimum qualifying marks for the Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination, 2024 on its official website once the examination is concluded and the final results are declared.

Here's how to check the UPSC GEO Scientist Prelims Result 2024

Step 1: Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Navigate the link on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the link to access the result.

Step 4: A new page will appear displaying the result.

Step 5: Click on the result link provided.

Step 6: A PDF file containing the results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Check your results and take a printout for future reference.

Candidates are recommended to stay informed about additional instructions and notifications regarding the Main Examination and other related procedures by regularly checking the official UPSC website.