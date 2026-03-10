UPSC Releases Civil Services Exam 2025 Marks For Recommended Candidates At upsc.gov.in; Topper Anuj Agnihotri Secures 1071 Marks

UPSC: The Union Public Service Commission has released the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2025 marksheet for all the recommended candidates. As per the UPSC notification, the topper, Anuj Agnihotri, secured 1071 marks, followed by Rajeswari Suve M (rank 2) - 1067 marks, and Akansh Dhull (rank 3) - 1057 marks. The candidates can check and download the UPSC CSE marksheet pdf on the official website, upsc.gov.in.

Topper AIR 1 Anuj Agnihotri Secures 1071 Marks

Mains Marks: 867 out of 1750

Interview Marks: 204 out of 275

Total: 1071 marks

UPSC Releases Civil Services Exam 2025: How To Download the Marksheet

Candidates can check out the steps below to download the toppers' copy.

Step 1: Go to the UPSC official website at upsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the top menu, go to the "What's New" tab.

Step 3: Look for the link titled "Marks of Recommended Candidates :Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2025"

Step 4: The screen will be displayed with the PDF .

Step 5: Candidates can use the Ctrl+F option or Command+F to search their names.

UPSC Civil Services Exam 2025: Tiebreaker details

The UPSC has also clarified the tie-breaking rules, stating that when two or more candidates obtain the same aggregate score, preference is given to the candidates who secure the higher marks in the written examination of the compulsory papers, including the general studies papers and essay, as well as the personality test.