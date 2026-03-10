UPSC Releases Civil Services Exam 2025 Cut-Offs For Prelims, Mains And Final Selection At upsc.gov.in

UPSC Civil Services Exam 2025 Cut-Offs: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on March 9 released the cut-off marks for the Civil Services Examination 2025 across all three stages - prelims, mains and the final selection after the interview. The cut-offs indicate the minimum marks candidates need to clear each stage of one of India’s most competitive examinations.

The commission had earlier declared the CSE 2025 final results on March 6. This year, 958 candidates have been recommended for appointment to various services including the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Police Service and Indian Foreign Service, along with other central services.

The released data shows that the general category prelims cut-off stood at 92.66 marks, while the mains cut-off was 739 marks. The final cut-off for the general category, calculated after combining the mains written exam and personality test marks was 963 marks.

UPSC CSE Prelims Cut-Off 2025

General: 92.66

EWS: 89.34

OBC: 92.00

SC: 84.00

ST: 82.66

PwBD-1: 76.66

PwBD-2: 54.66

PwBD-3: 40.66

PwBD-5: 40.66

UPSC CSE Mains Cut-Off 2025

General: 739

EWS: 706

OBC: 717

SC: 700

ST: 694

PwBD-1: 703

PwBD-2: 708

PwBD-3: 536

PwBD-5: 451

UPSC CSE Final Cut-Off 2025

General: 963

EWS: 926

OBC: 931

SC: 905

ST: 902

PwBD-1: 917

PwBD-2: 944

PwBD-3: 804

PwBD-5: 631

UPSC Civil Services Exam 2025 Cut-Offs: Steps to check cut-off

UPSC Civil Services Exam 2025 Cut-Offs: Tiebreaker details

Along with the cut-offs, UPSC also clarified the tie-breaking rules used when two or more candidates obtain the same aggregate score. In such situations, preference is given to the candidate who secures higher marks in compulsory papers of the written examination, including the essay and General Studies papers, along with the personality test.

If the tie continues, candidates with higher marks in the compulsory written papers alone are ranked higher. Should the scores still remain identical, the candidate older in age is placed higher in the merit list.

UPSC has also stated that the individual marks of candidates will be uploaded on the official website within 15 days of the result declaration, which means they are expected to be available by March 20. Candidates can check the detailed cut-off list and other updates on the commission’s official website.