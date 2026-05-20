UPSC Releases 2027 Examination Calendar: Civil Services Prelims On May 23, Mains From August 20 – Download PDF Now

UPSC 2027 Examination Calendar: The Union Public Service Commission has released its examination calendar for 2027. Candidates preparing for UPSC examinations can now check important notification dates, application deadlines, and exam schedules on the official UPSC website.
As per the calendar, the Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2027 will be conducted on May 23, 2027, while the Civil Services Main Examination is scheduled to begin from August 20, 2027, and will continue for five days. The Indian Forest Service (Preliminary) Examination will also be held through the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination.
Direct link to check the UPSC Exam Schedule 2027
UPSC 2027 Examination Calendar: Important Dates for UPSC Exams 2027
Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Exam 2027
- Notification Date: September 2, 2026
- Last Date to Apply: September 22, 2026
- Exam Date: January 31, 2027
Engineering Services (Preliminary) Exam 2027
- Notification Date: September 16, 2026
- Last Date to Apply: October 6, 2026
CBI (DSP) LDCE
- Notification Date: December 16, 2026
- Last Date to Apply: January 5, 2027
- Exam Date: February 27, 2027
CISF AC(EXE) LDCE-2027
- Notification Date: November 25, 2026
- Last Date to Apply: December 15, 2026
- Exam Dates: March 13 and 14, 2027
NDA & NA Examination (I), 2027
- Notification Date: December 2, 2026
- Last Date to Apply: December 22, 2026
- Exam Date: April 11, 2027
CDS Examination (I), 2027
- Exam Date: April 11, 2027
Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2027
- Notification Date: January 13, 2027
- Last Date to Apply: February 2, 2027
- Exam Date: May 23, 2027
Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2027
- Exam Date: June 5, 2027
I.E.S./I.S.S. Examination, 2027
- Notification Date: February 10, 2027
- Last Date to Apply: March 2, 2027
- Exam Dates: June 18 to 20, 2027
Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination, 2027
- Exam Dates: June 26 and 27, 2027
Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2027
- Notification Date: February 17, 2027
- Last Date to Apply: March 9, 2027
- Exam Date: July 4, 2027
Combined Medical Services Examination, 2027
- Notification Date: March 3, 2027
- Last Date to Apply: March 23, 2027
- Exam Date: July 18, 2027
Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2027
- Exam Dates: August 20 to August 24, 2027
NDA & NA Examination (II), 2027
- Notification Date: May 12, 2027
- Last Date to Apply: June 1, 2027
- Exam Date: September 19, 2027
CDS Examination (II), 2027
- Exam Date: September 19, 2027
Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2027
- Exam Dates: November 21 to December 4, 2027
S.O./Steno (GD-B/GD-I) LDCE
Notification Date: September 15, 2027
Last Date to Apply: October 5, 2027
Exam Date: December 18, 2027
UPSC 2027 Examination Calendar: Major UPSC Exam Schedule 2027
Civil Services Preliminary Exam: May 23, 2027
Civil Services Main Exam: August 20 to 24, 2027
NDA & NA Examination (I): April 11, 2027
NDA & NA Examination (II): September 19, 2027
CDS Examination (I): April 11, 2027
CDS Examination (II): September 19, 2027
CAPF Examination: July 4, 2027
CMS Examination: July 18, 2027
Engineering Services Main Exam: June 5, 2027
UPSC 2027 Examination Calendar: Steps to download UPSC Exam Calendar 2027
Step 1: Visit the official UPSC website
Step 2: Click on the “Examination” section on the homepage
Step 3: Open the “Calendar” or “Programme of Examinations/RTs” link
Step 4: Select the UPSC Examination Calendar 2027 PDF
Step 5: Download and save the file for future reference
The Commission also noted that the dates of notification, commencement, and duration of examinations are subject to change if required under certain circumstances.