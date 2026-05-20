UPSC Releases 2027 Examination Calendar: Civil Services Prelims On May 23, Mains From August 20 – Download PDF Now | File Pic

UPSC 2027 Examination Calendar: The Union Public Service Commission has released its examination calendar for 2027. Candidates preparing for UPSC examinations can now check important notification dates, application deadlines, and exam schedules on the official UPSC website.

As per the calendar, the Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2027 will be conducted on May 23, 2027, while the Civil Services Main Examination is scheduled to begin from August 20, 2027, and will continue for five days. The Indian Forest Service (Preliminary) Examination will also be held through the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination.

Direct link to check the UPSC Exam Schedule 2027

UPSC 2027 Examination Calendar: Important Dates for UPSC Exams 2027

Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Exam 2027

- Notification Date: September 2, 2026

- Last Date to Apply: September 22, 2026

- Exam Date: January 31, 2027

Engineering Services (Preliminary) Exam 2027

- Notification Date: September 16, 2026

- Last Date to Apply: October 6, 2026

CBI (DSP) LDCE

- Notification Date: December 16, 2026

- Last Date to Apply: January 5, 2027

- Exam Date: February 27, 2027

CISF AC(EXE) LDCE-2027

- Notification Date: November 25, 2026

- Last Date to Apply: December 15, 2026

- Exam Dates: March 13 and 14, 2027

NDA & NA Examination (I), 2027

- Notification Date: December 2, 2026

- Last Date to Apply: December 22, 2026

- Exam Date: April 11, 2027

CDS Examination (I), 2027

- Exam Date: April 11, 2027

Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2027

- Notification Date: January 13, 2027

- Last Date to Apply: February 2, 2027

- Exam Date: May 23, 2027

Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2027

- Exam Date: June 5, 2027

I.E.S./I.S.S. Examination, 2027

- Notification Date: February 10, 2027

- Last Date to Apply: March 2, 2027

- Exam Dates: June 18 to 20, 2027

Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination, 2027

- Exam Dates: June 26 and 27, 2027

Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2027

- Notification Date: February 17, 2027

- Last Date to Apply: March 9, 2027

- Exam Date: July 4, 2027

Combined Medical Services Examination, 2027

- Notification Date: March 3, 2027

- Last Date to Apply: March 23, 2027

- Exam Date: July 18, 2027

Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2027

- Exam Dates: August 20 to August 24, 2027

NDA & NA Examination (II), 2027

- Notification Date: May 12, 2027

- Last Date to Apply: June 1, 2027

- Exam Date: September 19, 2027

CDS Examination (II), 2027

- Exam Date: September 19, 2027

Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2027

- Exam Dates: November 21 to December 4, 2027

S.O./Steno (GD-B/GD-I) LDCE

Notification Date: September 15, 2027

Last Date to Apply: October 5, 2027

Exam Date: December 18, 2027

UPSC 2027 Examination Calendar: Major UPSC Exam Schedule 2027

Civil Services Preliminary Exam: May 23, 2027

Civil Services Main Exam: August 20 to 24, 2027

NDA & NA Examination (I): April 11, 2027

NDA & NA Examination (II): September 19, 2027

CDS Examination (I): April 11, 2027

CDS Examination (II): September 19, 2027

CAPF Examination: July 4, 2027

CMS Examination: July 18, 2027

Engineering Services Main Exam: June 5, 2027

UPSC 2027 Examination Calendar: Steps to download UPSC Exam Calendar 2027

Step 1: Visit the official UPSC website

Step 2: Click on the “Examination” section on the homepage

Step 3: Open the “Calendar” or “Programme of Examinations/RTs” link

Step 4: Select the UPSC Examination Calendar 2027 PDF

Step 5: Download and save the file for future reference

The Commission also noted that the dates of notification, commencement, and duration of examinations are subject to change if required under certain circumstances.