 UPSC Registration For CSE, IFS Aspirants Ends Tomorrow At upsconline.nic.in; Check Steps To Apply
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) registrations for the Civil Services Examination (CSE) and Indian Forest Service Examinations will be concluded tomorrow, February 27, 2026, at 6:00 PM. The UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2026 is scheduled for May 24, 2026.

Gauri DeekondaUpdated: Thursday, February 26, 2026, 02:02 PM IST
The UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2026 is scheduled for May 24, 2026.

The UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2026 is scheduled for May 24, 2026. 

UPSC CSE, IFS 2026 Registration: Important dates

Application Last Date: February 27, 2026 (till 6:00 PM)

UPSC Civil Services & IFS Preliminary Exam 2026: May 24, 2026

UPSC Civil Services Main Examination 2026: August 21, 2026

Cut-off date for age eligibility: August 1, 2026

UPSC CSE, IFS 2026 Registration: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can check out the eligibility criteria below:

Candidates must have a graduate degree from an accredited university.

Candidates must be between the ages of 21 and 32.

Age relaxation is implemented in accordance with the aforementioned standards. 

UPSC CSE, IFS 2026 Registration: Application Steps

Candidates can check out the UPSC CSE and IFS application steps below:

Step 1: Go to the official UPSC website, upsconline.nic.in.

Step 2: After clicking the registration link, enter your registration details.

Step 3: Next, log into the account.

Step 4: Fill out the application and make the necessary payment.

Step 5: Click the submit button to download the confirmation page.

Step 6: Keep a hard copy in case you ever need it.

UPSC CSE, IFS 2026 Registration: Application Fees

General / OBC / EWS candidates: ₹100

Female candidates: ₹100

SC / ST candidates: ₹100

Mode of payment: Online

