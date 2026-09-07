UPSC Recruitment Results July 2026 Announced At upsc.gov.in; Check Recommended Candidates

UPSC Recruitment Results July 2026: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the Recruitment Results for July 2026. The Commission finalised recruitment cases for various posts across ministries and government departments during the month.
According to the official recruitment results, candidates recommended for appointment have been informed individually by post. Applications of other candidates were considered but they could not be called for interview or recommended for the respective posts.
The results cover 22 recruitment cases for posts ranging from Deputy Controller of Explosives and Professor (Sugar Technology) to medical officers, scientific officers, legal positions and senior technical posts.
Direct link to check the official announcement
UPSC Recruitment Results July 2026: List Of Posts And Recommended Candidates
The major recruitment cases finalised by UPSC in July 2026 are as follows:
Deputy Controller of Explosives, Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation, DPIIT, Ministry of Commerce and Industry
16 candidates were recommended, including Vikas Tiwari, Suvek Agarwal, Pawan Singh Rajput, Amir Krushna Bawane, Suman Khatua, Gaurav Tripathi and others.
UPSC stated that no candidate was found suitable for two posts reserved for EWS.
Professor (Sugar Technology), National Sugar Institute, Kanpur
Mahendra Pratap Singh was recommended.
Assistant Director (Safety), Directorate General Factory Advice Service and Labour Institutes
Amit Kundra
Chaitanya Kumar Bathala
Training Officer (Plumber), Directorate General of Training
Akash Kumar Gandhi
Atul Kumar
Sandeep
Assistant Legal Adviser, Directorate of Enforcement, Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance
Bhavya Malik
Ram Kumar
Sunil Singh
Manish Saini
Harshwardhan
Specialist Grade III (Biochemistry), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
Simarpreet Kukreja
Shashi Kant Verma
Deputy Director (Staff Training/Productivity), DGFASLI
Mubash Shir Helal
Pramod Kumar Pandey
Deputy Assistant Director (Non-Medical), BCG Vaccine Laboratory, Guindy, Chennai
Vishakha Pranay Surve
Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Dermatology, Venereology & Leprosy)
Dr. (Ms.) Bharati was recommended.
UPSC said no candidate was found suitable for two PwBD posts and one EWS post.
Deputy Director of Mines Safety (Mining), Directorate General of Mines Safety
A total of 29 candidates were recommended, including Dushyant Tailor, Vedant Krishna Tiwari, Sangharsh Manohar Bagde, Amit Kumar Verma, Alagu Ram Kumark, Manuj Singh and others.
UPSC also reported that candidates were not found suitable for five EWS posts and two PwBD posts.
Divisional Medical Officer (Bacteriology/Microbiology), Ministry of Railways
Dr. (Ms.) Renu Kumari
Divisional Medical Officer (Chest/Respiratory Diseases), Ministry of Railways
Dr. Jofin George
Dr. Anish R
Dr. Gattu Rakesh
Dr. (Ms.) Pooja Narwal
Divisional Medical Officer (Ophthalmology), Ministry of Railways
15 candidates were recommended, including Gayathry S Nair, Dharmender, Ritu Kapil, Mudra Anand Puranik, Srishti Nagarajan and others.
No candidate was found suitable for two EWS posts and one ST post.
Divisional Medical Officer (Paediatrics), Ministry of Railways
Nine candidates were recommended, including Dr. Arnab Madhab Bhattacharya, Dr. Aashima Suhag, Dr. Aparna C Babu, Dr. Suneel Kumar Gandikota and others.
No candidate was found suitable for two PwBD posts.
Scientific Officer, National Archives of India, Ministry of Culture
Anuj Sharma
Harsh Kumar
Junior Scientific Officer (Chemistry), Central Forensic Science Laboratory
Ms. Binitha Thampi
Junior Scientific Officer (Physics), Central Forensic Science Laboratory
Rajat Sardana
Deputy Legislative Counsel (Hindi Branch), Department of Legal Affairs/Legislative Department, Ministry of Law and Justice
Ms. Ritu Khare
Ms. Sarika Shukla
Assistant Shipping Master and Assistant Director, Directorate General of Shipping, Mumbai
Shivam Jauhari
Nautical Surveyor-Cum Deputy Director General (Technical), Directorate General of Shipping, Mumbai
Saurabh Bansal
Lecturer (Sociology), School Education Department, Administration of Union Territory of Ladakh
Mustafa Ali
Ms. Stanzin Angmo
Imtiyaz Ali Kharpa
Deputy Director (Examination Reforms), Union Public Service Commission
Raj Ratan
Harish Kumar Arya
UPSC Recruitment Results July 2026: Steps to check the result
Candidates can check the detailed recruitment result on the official UPSC website.
Step 1: Visit the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in.
Step 2: Go to the recruitment results section.
Step 3: Open the recruitment results notification for July 2026.
Step 4: Check the relevant post, recruitment advertisement number and recommended candidates.
Step 5: Download and save the result for future reference.
The Commission has advised that the recommended candidates have been informed individually by post. The publication of the recruitment results does not mean that all applicants were recommended; candidates not selected for interview or appointment have also been covered by the Commission's decision.