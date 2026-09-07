UPSC Recruitment Results July 2026 Announced At upsc.gov.in; Check Recommended Candidates | Official notification

UPSC Recruitment Results July 2026: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the Recruitment Results for July 2026. The Commission finalised recruitment cases for various posts across ministries and government departments during the month.

➜ Union Public Service Commission (#UPSC) announces Recruitment Results for the month of July, 2026



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According to the official recruitment results, candidates recommended for appointment have been informed individually by post. Applications of other candidates were considered but they could not be called for interview or recommended for the respective posts.

The results cover 22 recruitment cases for posts ranging from Deputy Controller of Explosives and Professor (Sugar Technology) to medical officers, scientific officers, legal positions and senior technical posts.

Direct link to check the official announcement

UPSC Recruitment Results July 2026: List Of Posts And Recommended Candidates

The major recruitment cases finalised by UPSC in July 2026 are as follows:

Deputy Controller of Explosives, Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation, DPIIT, Ministry of Commerce and Industry

16 candidates were recommended, including Vikas Tiwari, Suvek Agarwal, Pawan Singh Rajput, Amir Krushna Bawane, Suman Khatua, Gaurav Tripathi and others.

UPSC stated that no candidate was found suitable for two posts reserved for EWS.

Professor (Sugar Technology), National Sugar Institute, Kanpur

Mahendra Pratap Singh was recommended.

Assistant Director (Safety), Directorate General Factory Advice Service and Labour Institutes

Amit Kundra

Chaitanya Kumar Bathala

Training Officer (Plumber), Directorate General of Training

Akash Kumar Gandhi

Atul Kumar

Sandeep

Assistant Legal Adviser, Directorate of Enforcement, Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance

Bhavya Malik

Ram Kumar

Sunil Singh

Manish Saini

Harshwardhan

Specialist Grade III (Biochemistry), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

Simarpreet Kukreja

Shashi Kant Verma

Deputy Director (Staff Training/Productivity), DGFASLI

Mubash Shir Helal

Pramod Kumar Pandey

Deputy Assistant Director (Non-Medical), BCG Vaccine Laboratory, Guindy, Chennai

Vishakha Pranay Surve

Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Dermatology, Venereology & Leprosy)

Dr. (Ms.) Bharati was recommended.

UPSC said no candidate was found suitable for two PwBD posts and one EWS post.

Deputy Director of Mines Safety (Mining), Directorate General of Mines Safety

A total of 29 candidates were recommended, including Dushyant Tailor, Vedant Krishna Tiwari, Sangharsh Manohar Bagde, Amit Kumar Verma, Alagu Ram Kumark, Manuj Singh and others.

UPSC also reported that candidates were not found suitable for five EWS posts and two PwBD posts.

Divisional Medical Officer (Bacteriology/Microbiology), Ministry of Railways

Dr. (Ms.) Renu Kumari

Divisional Medical Officer (Chest/Respiratory Diseases), Ministry of Railways

Dr. Jofin George

Dr. Anish R

Dr. Gattu Rakesh

Dr. (Ms.) Pooja Narwal

Divisional Medical Officer (Ophthalmology), Ministry of Railways

15 candidates were recommended, including Gayathry S Nair, Dharmender, Ritu Kapil, Mudra Anand Puranik, Srishti Nagarajan and others.

No candidate was found suitable for two EWS posts and one ST post.

Divisional Medical Officer (Paediatrics), Ministry of Railways

Nine candidates were recommended, including Dr. Arnab Madhab Bhattacharya, Dr. Aashima Suhag, Dr. Aparna C Babu, Dr. Suneel Kumar Gandikota and others.

No candidate was found suitable for two PwBD posts.

Scientific Officer, National Archives of India, Ministry of Culture

Anuj Sharma

Harsh Kumar

Junior Scientific Officer (Chemistry), Central Forensic Science Laboratory

Ms. Binitha Thampi

Junior Scientific Officer (Physics), Central Forensic Science Laboratory

Rajat Sardana

Deputy Legislative Counsel (Hindi Branch), Department of Legal Affairs/Legislative Department, Ministry of Law and Justice

Ms. Ritu Khare

Ms. Sarika Shukla

Assistant Shipping Master and Assistant Director, Directorate General of Shipping, Mumbai

Shivam Jauhari

Nautical Surveyor-Cum Deputy Director General (Technical), Directorate General of Shipping, Mumbai

Saurabh Bansal

Lecturer (Sociology), School Education Department, Administration of Union Territory of Ladakh

Mustafa Ali

Ms. Stanzin Angmo

Imtiyaz Ali Kharpa

Deputy Director (Examination Reforms), Union Public Service Commission

Raj Ratan

Harish Kumar Arya

UPSC Recruitment Results July 2026: Steps to check the result

Candidates can check the detailed recruitment result on the official UPSC website.

Step 1: Visit the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Go to the recruitment results section.

Step 3: Open the recruitment results notification for July 2026.

Step 4: Check the relevant post, recruitment advertisement number and recommended candidates.

Step 5: Download and save the result for future reference.

The Commission has advised that the recommended candidates have been informed individually by post. The publication of the recruitment results does not mean that all applicants were recommended; candidates not selected for interview or appointment have also been covered by the Commission's decision.