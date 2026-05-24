UPSC Recruitment 2026 Registration Underway For 194 Vacancies At upsconline.nic.in/ora/; Apply Till June 12

UPSC Recruitment 2026: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has commenced the application process for direct recruitment to 194 vacancies across 32 Group A and Group B gazetted posts in various central government departments. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications through the Online Recruitment Application (ORA) portal until June 12, 2026, at 6 PM.

The Commission has posted a detailed advertisement No. 05/2026 on its official website, which includes information about available positions, eligibility requirements, age limits, educational qualifications, and application guidelines.

The recruitment drive covers positions in technical, engineering, scientific, teaching, aviation, archaeology, meteorology, and administrative sectors. Candidates from diverse educational backgrounds, including engineering, science, atmospheric studies, languages, oil technology, chemical engineering, and aviation maintenance, are eligible to apply for various posts.

Applications must be submitted online through the UPSC ORA portal. No offline applications will be accepted.

Direct Link To Apply

UPSC Recruitment 2026: Key Dates

Notification Release Date: May 23, 2026

Application Start Date: May 23, 2026

Last Date to Apply: June 12, 2026 (up to 6 PM)

UPSC Recruitment 2026: How to Apply for UPSC Recruitment 2026

Candidates can follow these steps to submit their application:

Step 1: Visit the UPSC Online Recruitment Application (ORA) portal.

Step 2: Complete the One-Time Registration (OTR), if not already registered.

Step 3: Log in using the required credentials.

Step 4: Select the desired post and fill out the application form.

Step 5: Upload the required documents.

Step 6: Pay the application fee, if applicable.

Step 7: Review all details and submit the form.

Step 8: Download and save the confirmation page for future reference.

UPSC Recruitment 2026: Document Upload Requirements

Candidates must upload separate PDF copies of documents supporting their claims, including:

Date of birth

Category or caste certificate (if applicable)

Disability certificate (if applicable)

Educational qualifications

Work experience

Age relaxation claims

Any other relevant eligibility documents

Documents such as pay slips, resumes, appointment letters, relieving letters, or unsigned experience certificates should not be uploaded unless specifically required.

For proof of age, candidates may upload:

Class 10/Matriculation certificate, or

Class 10 mark sheet showing the date of birth.

UPSC Recruitment 2026: Who Can Apply?

Candidates possessing qualifications such as Bachelor's, Master's, or Doctoral degrees in relevant disciplines can apply for the advertised posts. Depending on the position, eligible qualifications include the following:

BSc

BE/BTech

MA

MSc

ME/MTech

PG Diploma

PhD

Applicants are advised to carefully review the post-wise eligibility criteria mentioned in the official notification before submitting their applications.

UPSC Recruitment 2026: Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the General, OBC, and EWS categories (male applicants) are required to pay an application fee of ₹25.

Payment can be made online through credit cards, debit cards, UPI, or internet banking services.

The fee must be paid within the prescribed application submission period.

Women candidates, SC/ST applicants, and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) are exempt from paying the application fee.

No fee concession is available for male candidates from the OBC, EWS, or General categories.

Applications submitted without successful fee payment, where applicable, will not be accepted.

The application fee, once deposited, will not be refunded or transferred to any other examination or recruitment process.