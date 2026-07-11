UPSC Recruitment 2026 Registration Begins For Group A, B Posts At upsconline.nic.in; Apply By July 31

UPSC Recruitment 2026: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has begun the online application process for recruitment to multiple Group 'A' and Group 'B' posts under Advertisement No. 08/2026. Eligible candidates can submit their applications through the Online Recruitment Application (ORA) portal at upsconline.nic.in.

The recruitment drive includes vacancies in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Ministry of Home Affairs, and Ministry of Law and Justice. The last date to submit online applications is July 31, 2026.

Candidates are advised to carefully read the eligibility criteria for the post they intend to apply for before submitting their applications.

Direct link to read the official notification

Direct link to apply

UPSC Recruitment 2026: Important Dates

Notification released: July 11, 2026

Online application begins: July 11, 2026

Last date to apply online: July 31, 2026

Last date to print submitted application: August 1, 2026 (11:59 PM)

UPSC Recruitment 2026: Vacancy Details

Assistant Soil Chemist: 2 vacancies

Prosecutor: 1 vacancy

Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Clinical Hematology): 9 vacancies

Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Endocrinology): 10 vacancies

Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Neonatology): 13 vacancies

Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Nuclear Medicine): 3 vacancies

Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Pulmonary Medicine): 3 vacancies

Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Paediatric Cardiology): 1 vacancy

Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Surgical Gastroenterology): 1 vacancy

Deputy Assistant Director (Entomology): 2 vacancies

Entomologist (CCCO): 1 vacancy

Junior Scientific Officer (Toxicology): 1 vacancy

Superintendent (Legal): 1 vacancy

Note: Several vacancies have also been reserved for candidates belonging to the Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) category, as per the provisions mentioned in the official notification.

UPSC Recruitment 2026: Eligibility Criteria

Educational qualifications and experience vary according to the post.

Some of the key eligibility requirements are:

Assistant Soil Chemist: Master's degree in Agriculture or Agricultural Chemistry with specialization in Soil Chemistry, Analytical Chemistry or Soil Science, along with three years' relevant experience.

Prosecutor: Graduate with an LLB degree and relevant experience in litigation or legal administration.

Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor: MBBS along with the prescribed postgraduate medical qualification in the concerned speciality and teaching experience.

Deputy Assistant Director (Entomology): Master's degree in Zoology with Entomology or Public Health Entomology and three years' relevant experience.

Junior Scientific Officer (Toxicology): Master's degree in Chemistry, Biochemistry, Pharmacology, Pharmacy or Forensic Science with relevant work experience.

Superintendent (Legal): Bachelor's degree in Law and two years' experience in legal affairs or judicial service.

Applicants should refer to the official notification for the detailed educational qualifications, experience requirements and age limits applicable to each post.

Age Limit

The upper age limit differs depending on the post and category.

30 years: Junior Scientific Officer (Toxicology), Superintendent (Legal)

33 years: Prosecutor (OBC)

35 years: Assistant Soil Chemist, Deputy Assistant Director (Entomology), Entomologist

40 years and above: Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor posts (varies by category)

Age relaxation for reserved categories will be applicable as per Government of India rules.

UPSC Recruitment 2026: Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay an application fee of:

₹25 for General, OBC and EWS candidates.

No application fee for SC, ST, PwBD candidates and women applicants.

The fee can be paid through cash at any SBI branch, net banking, UPI, Visa, MasterCard, RuPay credit/debit cards or internet banking.

UPSC Recruitment 2026: Steps to apply

Candidates can complete the application process by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official UPSC Online Recruitment Application (ORA) portal at upsconline.nic.in.

Step 2: Register yourself using a valid email ID and mobile number, if applying for the first time.

Step 3: Select the post you wish to apply for under Advertisement No. 08/2026.

Step 4: Fill in the online application form with personal, educational and professional details.

Step 5: Upload the required documents, photograph and signature in the prescribed format.

Step 6: Pay the application fee, if applicable.

Step 7: Review all details carefully and submit the application.

Step 8: Download and print the confirmation page for future reference.

Direct link to apply

UPSC Recruitment 2026: Pay Scale

The selected candidates will be placed in different pay levels under the 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC), depending on the post.

Level 7: Junior Scientific Officer

Level 8: Prosecutor, Superintendent (Legal)

Level 10: Assistant Soil Chemist, Deputy Assistant Director, Entomologist

Level 11 + Non-Practising Allowance (NPA): Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor posts

UPSC Recruitment 2026: Selection Process

The recruitment will be carried out through selection, which may include shortlisting based on qualifications and experience, followed by an interview wherever applicable. UPSC may adopt a recruitment test if the number of applications received for a post is large.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the UPSC website for updates regarding shortlisting, interview schedules and further recruitment announcements.