UPSC Recruitment 2026: Applications Open For AEE Civil, Electronics, Research Officer Posts At upsconline.nic.in; Check Details Here

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited online applications for multiple posts under Advertisement No. 10/2026. The recruitment includes posts of Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil), Assistant Executive Engineer (Electronics), Assistant Director (Engineering), Superintendent Translation, Research Officer, Horticulture Development Officer and Soil Conservation Assistant.

Applications for the recruitment opened on August 8, 2026. Candidates can submit their forms through the UPSC Online Recruitment Application (ORA) portal at upsconline.nic.in/ora.

The commission is filling 34 vacancies across different departments and ministries. While the last date for most posts is August 28, candidates applying for posts under the Administration of the Union Territory of Ladakh will have time until September 4.

Direct link to check the official announcement

Direct link to apply

UPSC Recruitment 2026: Important dates

Application begins: August 8, 2026

Last date for posts other than Ladakh: August 28, 2026, till 6 PM

Last date for Ladakh posts: September 4, 2026

UPSC Recruitment 2026: Eligibility Criteria and vacancy details

Total vacancies: 34 posts

Vacancy: 1 post

Category: OBC

Age limit: Up to 38 years for OBC candidates

Educational qualification: Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognised university or equivalent.

Experience: At least 2 years of supervisory experience in the design, maintenance and construction of structural and reinforced concrete works.

PwBD relaxation: Up to 10 years, wherever applicable.

Pay scale: Level 10 of the 7th CPC Pay Matrix

Probation: 1 year

Headquarters: Noida, Uttar Pradesh

Vacancies: 9 posts

Category: UR-4, OBC-3, SC-1, ST-1

PwBD: 1 vacancy reserved

Age limit: 35 years for UR, 38 years for OBC and 40 years for SC/ST candidates.

Educational qualification: Degree in Telecommunications Engineering, Electronics Engineering or Electronics and Communications Engineering.

Experience: At least 2 years of supervisory experience in the field of radio aids to navigation.

PwBD relaxation: Up to 10 years.

Pay scale: Level 10

Probation: 1 year

Headquarters: Noida, Uttar Pradesh

Vacancy: 1 post

Category: UR

Age limit: 30 years for UR candidates.

Educational qualification: Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering or Mechanical Engineering.

Experience: At least 2 years of relevant experience in civil engineering works, including harbour engineering, or in the maintenance and operation of cranes, diesel locomotives, marine engines and related machinery.

PwBD relaxation: Up to 10 years.

Pay scale: Level 7

Probation: 2 years

Headquarters: New Delhi

Vacancy: 1 post

Category: UR

Age limit: 35 years for UR candidates.

Educational qualification: Master's degree in Law with the prescribed experience in legal, teaching, translation or drafting work, or a Bachelor's degree in Law with the higher prescribed experience.

Hindi requirement: Candidates must have studied Hindi at the prescribed school level.

Pay scale: Level 10

Probation: 1 year

Headquarters: New Delhi

Vacancies: 11 posts

Category: UR-7, EWS-1, OBC-2, SC-1

PwBD: 1 vacancy reserved

Age limit: 35 years for UR/EWS, 38 years for OBC and 40 years for SC candidates.

Educational qualification: Master's degree in Geography, Geology, Applied Geology, Geoinformatics, GIS and Remote Sensing, Geomatics or Geospatial Technology.

Experience: At least 5 years of geographical or cartographical teaching/research experience, including data collection and map preparation.

Desirable qualification: PhD in a relevant field.

Pay scale: Level 10

Probation: 1 year

Headquarters: Kolkata

Vacancies: 4 posts

Category: ST-4

Age limit: 40 years for ST candidates.

Educational qualification: Bachelor's degree in Horticulture Science or Agriculture Science.

PwBD relaxation: Up to 10 years, wherever applicable.

Location: Union Territory of Ladakh

Probation: 2 years

Domicile requirement: The post is restricted to eligible Ladakh domiciles. Candidates must have a valid Ladakh domicile certificate issued by the Tehsildar.

Vacancies: 7 posts

Category: ST-7

Age limit: 40 years for ST candidates.

Educational qualification: Degree in BSc Agriculture, BSc Horticulture, BSc/MSc Soil Science or BE/BTech in Agricultural Engineering.

Location: Union Territory of Ladakh

Probation: 2 years

Domicile requirement: The post is restricted to eligible Ladakh domiciles. Candidates must fulfil the prescribed Ladakh domicile requirements.

UPSC Recruitment 2026: Application fee

Candidates applying for the posts are required to pay a ₹25 application fee.

General/UR male candidates: ₹25

OBC/EWS male candidates: ₹25

Women candidates: No fee

SC candidates: No fee

ST candidates: No fee

PwBD candidates: No fee

The fee can be paid through debit card, credit card, UPI or internet banking. UPSC has clarified that the fee once paid will not be refunded.

UPSC Recruitment 2026: Steps to apply

Candidates can follow these steps to submit the application:

Step 1: Visit the UPSC Online Recruitment Application portal at upsconline.nic.in/ora.

Step 2: Create an account on the portal, if not already registered.

Step 3: Complete the Universal Registration process to generate the URN.

Step 4: Fill in the Common Application Form (CAF) with the required personal and academic details.

Step 5: Complete the post/vacancy-specific application for the position being applied for.

Step 6: Upload the photograph, live photograph and signature as instructed.

Step 7: Upload certificates supporting age, educational qualifications, experience, category, disability and other claims, wherever applicable.

Step 8: Pay the application fee, if applicable.

Step 9: Check all details carefully before submitting the form.

Step 10: Submit the application and save or print the final application for future reference.

Direct link to apply

Note: UPSC has said that candidates must sign three times on a plain white sheet using black ink and upload the signature as prescribed. A live photograph is also required while filling the Common Application Form.

Candidates should also keep their URN and post-specific Application Number safely. The URN remains common across UPSC recruitment applications, while the Application Number changes according to the post.

UPSC Recruitment 2026: Selection process

The selection process will depend on the number of applications received for each post.

UPSC may shortlist candidates based on the information provided in the application.

If applications are large in number, the commission may apply shortlisting criteria based on desirable qualifications, higher educational qualifications or additional relevant experience.

UPSC may also conduct a Recruitment Test (RT) where required.

Candidates shortlisted on the basis of the application and/or Recruitment Test will be called for an interview.

Where an RT is conducted, candidates must meet the prescribed suitability level at both the test and interview stages.

The final selection will be based on the process prescribed by the commission for the concerned post.

The commission has also specified minimum interview suitability levels of 50 marks for UR, 45 marks for OBC and 40 marks for SC/ST/PwBD candidates out of 100, subject to the applicable selection procedure.

Candidates called for interview will have to produce the printout of their online application along with original certificates and self-attested copies of the documents supporting their claims.

Important points for candidates

Applicants should make sure that the information entered in the online form matches their certificates and other documents. UPSC has warned that incorrect information or false claims can lead to rejection of candidature and debarment from future examinations or selections.

Candidates applying for Ladakh posts should pay particular attention to the domicile requirement, as these vacancies are exclusively meant for eligible domiciles of the Union Territory of Ladakh.

The commission has also made Aadhaar-based identification the preferred option for easier verification. Candidates can use other permitted photo identity documents such as a voter ID, PAN card, passport or driving licence.

For recruitment tests and interviews, UPSC has prohibited mobile phones, smartwatches, Bluetooth devices, cameras and other electronic communication or storage devices. Candidates will also have to undergo mandatory face authentication and identity verification at the examination venue or interview hall.

The UPSC recruitment helpline is available at 011-24041001 and 011-40303444 on working days from 10 AM to 5:30 PM during the application period.