UPSC Recruitment 2026: 443 Vacancies Announced For Specialist, Engineering And Scientific Posts At upsconline.nic.in; Applications Open Till July 3

UPSC Recruitment 2026: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications for 443 vacancies across various Central Government ministries and departments under Advertisement No. 06/2026. Unlike the Civil Services Examination, this recruitment drive is aimed at professionals with specialised qualifications and experience in fields such as aviation, engineering, agriculture, scientific research and higher education.
The vacancies include positions in the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Ministry of Defence, National Sugar Institute and several other government organisations.
Interested candidates can submit their applications through the Online Recruitment Application (ORA) portal on the UPSC website.
Direct link to read the official notification
UPSC Recruitment 2026: Important dates
Candidates planning to apply should keep the following dates in mind:
Notification Released: June 12, 2026
Last Date to Apply Online: July 3, 2026 (11:59 pm)
Last Date to Print Submitted Application: July 4, 2026
Official Website: upsconline.nic.in/ora
UPSC Recruitment 2026: Vacancy details
The recruitment drive covers a wide range of technical and specialist posts.
Major posts announced:
Operations Officer (DGCA): 19 vacancies
Air Safety Officer (DGCA): 15 vacancies
Junior Scientific Officer: 9 vacancies
Regional Director: 2 vacancies
Professor (Sugar Engineering): 1 vacancy
Assistant Engineer (Civil): 1 vacancy
Associate Professor, Civil Engineering (Transportation): 1 vacancy
Assistant Professor, Electrical Engineering: 1 vacancy
Assistant Professor, Electronics Engineering: 1 vacancy
Assistant Professor, Computer Engineering (Artificial Intelligence): 1 vacancy
The vacancies are distributed across various categories, including General, EWS, OBC, SC and ST, with reservations also available for eligible Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) in select posts.
UPSC Recruitment 2026: Eligibility criteria
The educational qualifications and experience requirements vary depending on the post.
In general, candidates must possess:
A relevant bachelor's, master's or doctoral degree in the concerned discipline.
Professional experience wherever specified.
Age and qualification requirements as mentioned in the detailed notification.
Supporting documents such as degree certificates and experience certificates at the time of application.
Candidates are advised to carefully read the post-wise eligibility conditions before submitting their applications.
UPSC Recruitment 2026: Application fee
General/OBC/EWS Candidates: Rs 25
Female Candidates: Exempted
SC/ST Candidates: Exempted
PwBD Candidates: Exempted
The fee can be paid through net banking, debit card, credit card or UPI.
UPSC Recruitment 2026: How to apply for UPSC recruitment 2026
Candidates can complete the application process by following these steps:
Step 1: Complete One-Time Registration (OTR)
Visit upsconline.nic.in
Create an OTR profile if not already registered
Fill in personal and identity details
Step 2: Select the relevant vacancy
Log in to the ORA portal
Open Advertisement No. 06/2026
Choose the post you wish to apply for
Step 3: Fill the application form
Enter educational qualifications
Provide work experience details, wherever applicable
Verify all information carefully
Step 4: Upload required documents
Matriculation certificate
Educational qualification certificates
Experience certificates
Category certificate (if applicable)
All documents must be uploaded in the prescribed format and size.
Step 5: Upload live photograph
Complete the mandatory live photo capture process
Use a plain background and ensure clear visibility of the face
Step 6: Pay application fee and submit
Make the fee payment, if applicable
Submit the application form
Download and save the confirmation page for future reference
Candidates interested in these positions are advised to complete the application process well before the July 3 deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues on the portal.