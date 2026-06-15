UPSC Recruitment 2026: 443 Vacancies Announced For Specialist, Engineering And Scientific Posts At upsconline.nic.in; Applications Open Till July 3

UPSC Recruitment 2026: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications for 443 vacancies across various Central Government ministries and departments under Advertisement No. 06/2026. Unlike the Civil Services Examination, this recruitment drive is aimed at professionals with specialised qualifications and experience in fields such as aviation, engineering, agriculture, scientific research and higher education.

The vacancies include positions in the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Ministry of Defence, National Sugar Institute and several other government organisations.

Interested candidates can submit their applications through the Online Recruitment Application (ORA) portal on the UPSC website.

Direct link to read the official notification

UPSC Recruitment 2026: Important dates

Candidates planning to apply should keep the following dates in mind:

Notification Released: June 12, 2026

Last Date to Apply Online: July 3, 2026 (11:59 pm)

Last Date to Print Submitted Application: July 4, 2026

Official Website: upsconline.nic.in/ora

UPSC Recruitment 2026: Vacancy details

The recruitment drive covers a wide range of technical and specialist posts.

Major posts announced:

Operations Officer (DGCA): 19 vacancies

Air Safety Officer (DGCA): 15 vacancies

Junior Scientific Officer: 9 vacancies

Regional Director: 2 vacancies

Professor (Sugar Engineering): 1 vacancy

Assistant Engineer (Civil): 1 vacancy

Associate Professor, Civil Engineering (Transportation): 1 vacancy

Assistant Professor, Electrical Engineering: 1 vacancy

Assistant Professor, Electronics Engineering: 1 vacancy

Assistant Professor, Computer Engineering (Artificial Intelligence): 1 vacancy

The vacancies are distributed across various categories, including General, EWS, OBC, SC and ST, with reservations also available for eligible Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) in select posts.

UPSC Recruitment 2026: Eligibility criteria

The educational qualifications and experience requirements vary depending on the post.

In general, candidates must possess:

A relevant bachelor's, master's or doctoral degree in the concerned discipline.

Professional experience wherever specified.

Age and qualification requirements as mentioned in the detailed notification.

Supporting documents such as degree certificates and experience certificates at the time of application.

Candidates are advised to carefully read the post-wise eligibility conditions before submitting their applications.

UPSC Recruitment 2026: Application fee

General/OBC/EWS Candidates: Rs 25

Female Candidates: Exempted

SC/ST Candidates: Exempted

PwBD Candidates: Exempted

The fee can be paid through net banking, debit card, credit card or UPI.

UPSC Recruitment 2026: How to apply for UPSC recruitment 2026

Candidates can complete the application process by following these steps:

Step 1: Complete One-Time Registration (OTR)

Visit upsconline.nic.in

Create an OTR profile if not already registered

Fill in personal and identity details

Step 2: Select the relevant vacancy

Log in to the ORA portal

Open Advertisement No. 06/2026

Choose the post you wish to apply for

Step 3: Fill the application form

Enter educational qualifications

Provide work experience details, wherever applicable

Verify all information carefully

Step 4: Upload required documents

Matriculation certificate

Educational qualification certificates

Experience certificates

Category certificate (if applicable)

All documents must be uploaded in the prescribed format and size.

Step 5: Upload live photograph

Complete the mandatory live photo capture process

Use a plain background and ensure clear visibility of the face

Step 6: Pay application fee and submit

Make the fee payment, if applicable

Submit the application form

Download and save the confirmation page for future reference

Candidates interested in these positions are advised to complete the application process well before the July 3 deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues on the portal.