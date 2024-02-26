UPSC Recruitment 2024: Apply for 76 Vacant Posts|Direct Link to Apply

Representative image

The UPSC has called for applications from eligible candidates for Assistant Director and other roles. Interested individuals can apply online through the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 76 positions, and the deadline for online applications is March 14, 2023. Applicants must ensure that their submissions are completed by this date, and the deadline for printing fully submitted applications is March 15, 2024.

Assistant Director: 36 posts

Specialist Grade III: 32 posts

Assistant Cost Accounts Officer: 7 posts

Assistant Executive Engineer: 1 post

Assistant Director: A qualification that allows enrollment in the Register of Members of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India or the Institute of Cost Accountants of India. Desirable qualifications include a degree from a recognized university and three years of experience in Cost Accounting work.

Assistant Cost Accounts Officer: A BCom degree from a recognized university is required, along with three years' experience in Finance, Budget, Accounts, and Audit from a Government or Industrial Organization. Desirable qualifications include passing the final Examination from the Institute of Cost and Work Accountants of India (ICWA) or Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (CA), or obtaining a Master of Business Administration (Finance) from a recognized University or Institute.

For all other posts, check the official UPSC Recruitment 2024 notification here

Go to the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in.

Click on the 'Online Recruitment Application (ORA)' link.

Complete the application form by providing necessary information.

Upload the required documents in the specified format and size.

Review all personal and contact details, uploads, and filled information to ensure accuracy.

Make the payment of the application fee using the provided options.

Submit the application form.

Candidates must pay a fee of Rs 25 by either depositing cash at any SBI branch, using the net banking service of any bank, or making a payment through Visa, Master, Rupay, Credit, Debit Card, or UPI.