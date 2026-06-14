UPSC Prelims Result 2026 Expected Soon At upsc.gov.in; Check Expected Date, Vacancies And Next Steps

UPSC Prelims Result 2026: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is expected to announce the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2026 results soon on its official website, upsc.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the examination on May 24, 2026, are eagerly awaiting the results, which will determine their eligibility for the Civil Services Main Examination.

According to official data, UPSC received 8,19,372 applications for the examination, of which nearly 5.49 lakh candidates appeared for the prelims. The recruitment drive aims to fill approximately 933 vacancies in the Civil Services and 80 vacancies in the Indian Forest Service (IFoS).

For the first time, UPSC released the provisional answer key shortly after the examination, on May 28, 2026. Based on previous years' trends, the commission is expected to declare the prelims results within 15 to 17 days of the examination. Last year, the results were announced on June 11 for the exam conducted on May 25.

UPSC Prelims Result 2026: How to Check

Once the results are declared, candidates can follow these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the "What's New" or "Written Results" section.

Step 3: Open the UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2026 result PDF.

Step 4: Search for your roll number using Ctrl+F.

Step 5: Download and save the PDF for future reference.

Details Mentioned in the Result PDF

The UPSC Prelims Result 2026 PDF will include:

Roll numbers of qualified candidates

Names of shortlisted candidates

Instructions regarding the next stage of the selection process

Candidates who qualify in the preliminary examination will be eligible to appear for the UPSC Civil Services Main Examination 2026.

What After UPSC Prelims Result 2026?

Candidates who qualify for the preliminary examination will be required to submit the Detailed Application Form (DAF-I) before appearing for the Mains examination. The UPSC Civil Services Main Examination 2026 is expected to commence in August 2026.

Final Answer Key and Cut-Off

UPSC will not release candidates' marks, category-wise cut-offs, or the final answer key along with the prelims results. These details will be published only after the entire Civil Services Examination 2026 process, including the declaration of the final results, is completed.

UPSC Pratibha Setu Portal

As part of the government's initiative to enhance employment opportunities, details of candidates who reach the Interview/Personality Test stage but are not finally recommended may be shared through the UPSC Pratibha Setu Portal. Registered private companies, public sector undertakings (PSUs), and government organisations can access this database to identify suitable candidates for recruitment opportunities.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official UPSC website for the latest updates regarding the declaration of the UPSC Prelims Result 2026.