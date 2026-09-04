UPSC NDA, NA Exam (II) 2026: E-Admit Card Released At upsconline.nic.in, Exam On September 13

UPSC NDA, NA Exam (II) 2026 E-admit card: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the e-Admit Card for the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II), 2026. Candidates who have been admitted to the examination can download their hall tickets from the official UPSC online portal, upsconline.nic.in.

The NDA and NA (II) examination is scheduled to be conducted across India on September 13, 2026 (Sunday).

Direct link to read the official notice

Direct link to download the e-admit card

UPSC NDA, NA Exam (II) 2026: Entry timings

Candidates should take note of the entry cut-off timings for both sessions:

Forenoon Session: Entry closes at 9:30 AM

Afternoon Session: Entry closes at 1:30 PM

No candidate will be permitted to enter the examination venue after the respective entry time.

Candidates must appear only at the examination venue mentioned on their e-Admit Card. They will not be allowed to take the examination at any other venue.

UPSC NDA, NA Exam (II) 2026 E-admit card: Steps to download e-Admit Card

Step 1: Go to upsc.gov.in, the UPSC's official website.

Step 2: Select the UPSC NDA links from the home site.

Step 3: Candidates will need to input their login information on a new page.

Step 4: Your hall pass will appear after you click publish.

Step 5: Download and review the hall pass.

Step 6: Save a physical copy of it in case you need it later.

UPSC NDA, NA Exam (II) 2026: What if there is an error on the e-Admit Card?

Candidates who notice any discrepancy in their e-Admit Card have been asked to immediately inform UPSC by email at usnda-upsc@nic.in so that the Commission can take an appropriate decision.

In cases where the photograph printed on the e-Admit Card is unclear, candidates must carry a photo identity card along with two passport-size photographs, one for each examination session, along with an undertaking.

Candidates who have changed their name must also carry a Government-issued photo ID reflecting the changed name to the examination centre in each session. Failure to produce the required document may result in denial of entry.

UPSC NDA, NA Exam (II) 2026: E-Admit Card mandatory for exam entry

UPSC has advised candidates to download the e-Admit Card and take a printout as soon as possible. The admit card must be preserved until the declaration of the final result.

The Commission has clarified that no paper admit card will be issued. Candidates must carry a printout of their e-Admit Card to the examination venue. Those who fail to produce it for verification will not be permitted to appear for the examination.

Candidates must also carry the photo identity card whose number is mentioned on the e-Admit Card in each session. They have been advised to reach the venue well in advance to complete face authentication, identity verification and frisking procedures.

UPSC NDA, NA Exam (II) 2026: What to carry to the exam centre

Candidates will be permitted to carry only items specified by UPSC into the examination venue. These include:

Printed e-Admit Card

Photo identity proof

Black ballpoint pen

Pencil

Passport-size photographs, where applicable

Water in a transparent bottle

Other items specifically mentioned in the instructions on the e-Admit Card

Candidates are required to use a black ballpoint pen to fill the OMR answer sheets and attendance list.

UPSC NDA, NA Exam (II) 2026: Mobile phones, smart watches and gadgets banned

UPSC has strictly prohibited candidates from carrying mobile phones and other electronic or communication devices inside the examination premises. The restriction applies even when a mobile phone is switched off.

Smart watches, digital watches, AI-enabled glasses and other IT gadgets are also prohibited. Bags, luggage, valuables, books and other unauthorised items cannot be taken into the examination premises.

The Commission has said that examination venue supervisors will not make arrangements for storing prohibited belongings. Candidates bringing such items will have to make their own arrangements outside the venue, and UPSC will not be responsible for any loss.

A violation of the instructions may lead to disciplinary action, including cancellation of candidature, an FIR or police complaint, or a ban on appearing in subsequent examination sessions.

However, normal or simple wrist watches are permitted inside the examination rooms, provided they do not have any special accessory that could be used as a communication device.