UPSC NDA NA 2 Exam 2026 Timetable Released At upsc.gov.in; Check September 13 Exam Date & Shift Timings Here

UPSC NDA NA 2 Exam 2026 Timetable: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the examination timetable for the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II), 2026. The date of the written test has been fixed as September 13, 2026 (Sunday).

As per the timetable, the examination will be conducted in two sessions on the same day, with the Mathematics paper being conducted in the morning and GAT in the afternoon session.

Those who are appearing in the UPSC NDA NA 2 exam can have a look at the complete timetable available at upsc.gov.in.

Direct link to check the exam schedule

UPSC NDA NA 2 Exam 2026: Date and timings

This exam will be held as per Indian Standard Time (IST). Candidates must appear at their designated centres sufficiently early and adhere strictly to the guidelines provided by the Commission.

Examination: National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II), 2026

Exam date: September 13, 2026 (Sunday)

Mode: Written examination

Timing: Indian Standard Time (IST)

Number of papers: Two

Examination shifts: Two

UPSC NDA NA 2 Exam 2026: Subject-wise schedule

The subject-wise timetable for the examination is as follows:

September 13, 2026, 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM: Mathematics

September 13, 2026, 2:00 PM to 4:30 PM: General Ability Test

How to download UPSC NDA NA 2 Exam Schedule 2026?

The process of accessing the examination timetable is as follows:

Step 1: Access the UPSC official website: upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Access the Examination section of the homepage.

Step 3: Access the link of timetable or examination schedule for National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II), 2026.

Step 4: Access the timetable PDF by clicking on the required link.

Step 5: Save the PDF for future references.

Direct link to check the exam schedule

It is recommended that candidates should check the official UPSC website for further information on the NDA NA 2 examination, including the admit card.