UPSC NDA, NA 1 Answer Key 2026 Released At upsc.gov.in; Check GAT & Maths Sets A–D

UPSC NDA, NA 1 Answer Key 2026: The National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) 1, 2026 answer key was released today by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). The UPSC NDA, NA 1, 2026 answer key is available for download on the official website at upsc.gov.in for those who took the competitive test.

The UPSC NDA, NA 1, 2026 answer key for the General Ability Test (GAT) and mathematics courses has been released by the commission. It is accessible for four sets of the question paper: A, B, C, and D.

By comparing the right answers with the response sheets, candidates can use the UPSC NDA, NA 1, 2026 answer key to determine their likely score. On April 12, the UPSC administered the NDA 1 written exam.

Direct link to check the GAT answer key

Direct link to check the Mathematics answer key

UPSC NDA, NA 1 Answer Key 2026: Steps to check the answer key

Step 1: Visit upsc.gov.in, the official website.

Step 2: Click on the examination part of the homepage.

Step 3: A fresh page will appear.

Step 4: Locate the link to the answer key.

Step 5: Select the 2026 NDA and NA Examination.

Step 6: Click on the Answer Key.

Step 7: Decide on the topic of your choice.

Step 8: Click the "Submit" button.

Step 9: The screen will display the UPSC NDA NA tentative answer key.

UPSC NDA, NA 1 Answer Key 2026: Exam pattern and marks details

The NDA and NA test 2026 tentative key series A, total questions, number of questions deleted, maximum marks, and number of questions taken for scoring are all included in the provisional answer key for the GAT and Mathematics topic.

There were 120 questions on the UPSC NDA and NA examination 2026 mathematics paper, worth a total of 300 points. In order to score the maths course, the commission collected 120 questions in total.

In contrast, there were 150 questions on the GAT test for the UPSC NDA and NA exams in 2026, totalling 600 points. In order to score the maths course, the commission collected 150 questions in total.