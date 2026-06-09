UPSC NDA II 2026 Registration Closes Today At upsc.gov.in; Exam On September 13

UPSC NDA II 2026 Registration: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will close the registration process for the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy (NDA/NA) II Examination 2026 today, June 9. Interested and eligible candidates who have not yet applied can complete the application process through the official website, upsc.gov.in.

The commission has advised candidates to complete the registration process before the deadline, as no further extension is expected. The UPSC NDA II 2026 examination is scheduled to be conducted on September 13, 2026.

Direct Link To Apply

UPSC NDA II 2026: Important Dates

Notification release date: May 20, 2026

Application process begins: May 20, 2026

Last date to apply: June 9, 2026

Examination date: September 13, 2026

UPSC NDA II 2026: Application Fee

General category candidates: Rs 100

SC candidates: No fee

ST candidates: No fee

Female candidates: No fee

Wards of JCOs/NCOs/ORs: No fee

Candidates can pay the application fee through Net Banking, UPI, debit card, or credit card.

UPSC NDA II 2026 Registration: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the NDA II 2026 registration link on the homepage

Step 3: Complete the registration process using a valid email ID and mobile number

Step 4: Log in and fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload the required documents and pay the application fee

Step 6: Submit the form and download a copy for future reference

UPSC NDA II 2026: Required Documents

Candidates must ensure that all uploaded documents are clear and in the prescribed format mentioned in the official notification.

Scanned passport-size photograph

Scanned signature

Debit/Credit card or online payment details

UPSC NDA II 2026: Correction Facility

UPSC is also expected to open the application correction window for registered candidates after the application process concludes. Applicants who have successfully submitted the form may be allowed to edit details in their application form as per the prescribed guidelines.

UPSC NDA II 2026: HelpDesk

In case of any issue during the registration process, candidates can contact the UPSC helpdesk through email at upscsoap@nic.in or by phone at 1124041001 or 01140303444.