UPSC NDA II 2026 Registration Closes Today At upsc.gov.in; Exam On September 13

UPSC NDA II 2026 Registration: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will close the registration process for the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy (NDA/NA) II Examination 2026 today, June 9. Interested and eligible candidates who have not yet applied can complete the application process through the official website, upsc.gov.in.
The commission has advised candidates to complete the registration process before the deadline, as no further extension is expected. The UPSC NDA II 2026 examination is scheduled to be conducted on September 13, 2026.
UPSC NDA II 2026: Important Dates
Notification release date: May 20, 2026
Application process begins: May 20, 2026
Last date to apply: June 9, 2026
Examination date: September 13, 2026
UPSC NDA II 2026: Application Fee
General category candidates: Rs 100
SC candidates: No fee
ST candidates: No fee
Female candidates: No fee
Wards of JCOs/NCOs/ORs: No fee
Candidates can pay the application fee through Net Banking, UPI, debit card, or credit card.
UPSC NDA II 2026 Registration: Steps to apply
Step 1: Visit the official website, upsc.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the NDA II 2026 registration link on the homepage
Step 3: Complete the registration process using a valid email ID and mobile number
Step 4: Log in and fill out the application form
Step 5: Upload the required documents and pay the application fee
Step 6: Submit the form and download a copy for future reference
UPSC NDA II 2026: Required Documents
Candidates must ensure that all uploaded documents are clear and in the prescribed format mentioned in the official notification.
Scanned passport-size photograph
Scanned signature
Debit/Credit card or online payment details
UPSC NDA II 2026: Correction Facility
UPSC is also expected to open the application correction window for registered candidates after the application process concludes. Applicants who have successfully submitted the form may be allowed to edit details in their application form as per the prescribed guidelines.
UPSC NDA II 2026: HelpDesk
In case of any issue during the registration process, candidates can contact the UPSC helpdesk through email at upscsoap@nic.in or by phone at 1124041001 or 01140303444.