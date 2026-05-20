UPSC NDA II 2026 Registration Begins Today At upsconline.nic.in; Check Registration Process Here

UPSC NDA II 2026 Registration: The NDA II Exam 2026 application form will be made available today, May 20, 2026, by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Once the notification is available on the official website at upsconline.nic.in, interested and qualified candidates must review it. The UPSC NDA 2 Exam 2026 registration date is June 9, 2026. On September 13, 2026, the UPSC will administer the NDA 2 exam at a number of locations throughout the nation.

UPSC NDA II 2026 Registration: Important dates

UPSC NDA II 2026 notification release date: May 20, 2026

NDA II 2026 application process begins: May 20, 2026

Last date to apply for UPSC NDA II 2026: June 9, 2026

UPSC NDA II 2026 exam date: September 13, 2026

UPSC NDA II 2026 Registration: Application fees

General category candidates: INR 100

SC candidates: No fee

ST candidates: No fee

Female candidates: No fee

Wards of JCOs/NCOs/ORs: No fee

UPSC NDA II 2026 Registration: Steps to register

To complete the UPSC NDA 2 2026 Application Form, candidates must adhere to the following instructions:

Step 1: Go to upsconline.nic.in, the official website.

Step 2: Register using your email address, mobile number, and other information under the "Account Creation" option.

Step 3: After completing the registration process, confirm the mobile number and email address and set a password.

Step 4: Now use the registered login information to log in.

Step 5: Complete the online application and make the payment.

Step 6: Choose your preferred testing location or locations.

Step 7: Before submitting the form, double-check your information.

Step 8: For future use, download the confirmation page.

UPSC NDA II 2026 Registration: Required documents

Scanned passport-size photograph

Scanned signature

Debit/Credit card details for fee payment

Note: Uploaded documents must be clear and in the prescribed format mentioned on the official website