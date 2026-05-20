UPSC NDA II 2026 Registration Begins Today At upsconline.nic.in; Check Registration Process Here

UPSC NDA II 2026 Registration: The NDA II Exam 2026 application form will be made available today, May 20, 2026, by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Once the notification is available on the official website at upsconline.nic.in, interested and qualified candidates must review it. The UPSC NDA 2 Exam 2026 registration date is June 9, 2026. On September 13, 2026, the UPSC will administer the NDA 2 exam at a number of locations throughout the nation.
UPSC NDA II 2026 Registration: Important dates
UPSC NDA II 2026 notification release date: May 20, 2026
NDA II 2026 application process begins: May 20, 2026
Last date to apply for UPSC NDA II 2026: June 9, 2026
UPSC NDA II 2026 exam date: September 13, 2026
UPSC NDA II 2026 Registration: Application fees
General category candidates: INR 100
SC candidates: No fee
ST candidates: No fee
Female candidates: No fee
Wards of JCOs/NCOs/ORs: No fee
UPSC NDA II 2026 Registration: Steps to register
To complete the UPSC NDA 2 2026 Application Form, candidates must adhere to the following instructions:
Step 1: Go to upsconline.nic.in, the official website.
Step 2: Register using your email address, mobile number, and other information under the "Account Creation" option.
Step 3: After completing the registration process, confirm the mobile number and email address and set a password.
Step 4: Now use the registered login information to log in.
Step 5: Complete the online application and make the payment.
Step 6: Choose your preferred testing location or locations.
Step 7: Before submitting the form, double-check your information.
Step 8: For future use, download the confirmation page.
UPSC NDA II 2026 Registration: Required documents
Scanned passport-size photograph
Scanned signature
Debit/Credit card details for fee payment
Note: Uploaded documents must be clear and in the prescribed format mentioned on the official website