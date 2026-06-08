UPSC NDA 2 Registration 2026 Closes Tomorrow At upsc.gov.in; Exam Scheduled For September 13

UPSC NDA II 2026 Registration: The Union Public Service Commission will close the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy 2 exam application window tomorrow, June 9, 2026. Candidates can register online for UPSC NDA 2 at upsc.gov.in, the official website. Please be aware that there will be no more time to finish the NDA 2 application.

UPSC NDA II 2026 Registration: Important dates

UPSC NDA II 2026 notification release date: May 20, 2026

NDA II 2026 application process begins: May 20, 2026

Last date to apply for UPSC NDA II 2026: June 9, 2026

UPSC NDA II 2026 exam date: September 13, 2026

UPSC NDA II 2026 Registration: Application fees

General category candidates: INR 100

SC candidates: No fee

ST candidates: No fee

Female candidates: No fee

Wards of JCOs/NCOs/ORs: No fee

UPSC NDA II 2026 Registration: Steps to apply

You can fill out the UPSC NDA application online at the official website. To learn how to apply, candidates can review the steps:

Step 1: Go to the official webpage

Step 2: Navigate to the Account Creation section on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your mobile number, email address, and other information to register

Step 4: Log in and pay the fee using Net Banking, UPI, or a debit or credit card

Step 5: Fill out the form and submit

Step 6: Then download and save the form for future reference.

2026 NDA 2 Correction Facility

For those who have registered, the UPSC NDA application form correction window is anticipated to be enabled. This feature is available to candidates who have completed and submitted their final NDA application. During the NDA 2 application form correction time, they might be permitted to make changes to every field in accordance with the regulations.

UPSC NDA II 2026 Registration: Required documents

Scanned passport-size photograph

Scanned signature

Debit/Credit card details for fee payment

Note: Uploaded documents must be clear and in the prescribed format mentioned on the official website.

Students should contact the assistance desk if they encounter any difficulties filling out the NDA application form. The UPSC NDA helpdesk can be reached by email at upscsoap@nic.in or by phone at 1124041001 or 01140303444. The UPSC NDA 2 test is scheduled to take place on September 13, 2026.