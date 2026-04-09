UPSC NDA 2 Final Result 2025 Out At upsc.gov.in; 91 Women Among 742 Selected For NDA & Naval Academy Courses

UPSC NDA 2 Final Result 2025: The National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (NDA & NA) (2), 2025 final results were made public by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on April 8, 2026. The UPSC NDA 2 final result is now available for download on the official website, upsc.gov.in, for those who took the test.

The official announcement states that 742 applicants have been accepted into the Army, Navy, and Air Force wings of the 118th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) and the 156th National Defence Academy (NDA). There are 91 female candidates and 651 male candidates among the chosen candidates.

Direct link to check the official announcement

Direct link to check the result

UPSC NDA 2 Final Result 2025: Steps to check the result

Candidates can download the merit list by following these easy steps:

Step 1: Go to upsc.gov.in, the official UPSC website.

Step 2: On the homepage, select the Final Result tab.

Step 3: Access the PDF of the NDA & NA Exam (2) 2025 final results.

Step 4: To look up your name or roll number, press Ctrl + F.

Direct link to check the result

UPSC NDA 2 Final Result 2025: What's next?

The written exam was held on September 14, 2025. After passing the written test, candidates were invited to the Ministry of Defense's SSB interview. After taking into account both selection processes, the final merit list was created. The Commission has made it clear that the results of the medical examination were not taken into account while creating the merit list.

UPSC NDA 2 Final Result 2025: Document Submission & Score Update

According to UPSC, candidate scores will be uploaded 15 days after the announcement of the final results, and applicants are advised to regularly check the official website for updates. The Commission has also clarified that the candidature of all selected applicants is provisional.

Candidates are required to submit necessary documents, including their birth date certificate, educational qualification certificates, and other relevant papers.

These documents must be sent directly to the Additional Directorate General of Recruiting, Adjutant General Branch, Integrated Headquarters, Ministry of Defence (Army), West Block-III, Wing-I, R.K. Puram, New Delhi–110066. In case of any change in address, candidates must inform the authorities promptly.