UPSC NDA 1 Result 2026 Expected To Be OUT Today At upsc.gov.in; Check Steps To Download 

NDA 1 Result 2026: The Union Public Service Commission is expected to release the NDA 1 2026 results today, May 6, on its official website. Candidates who took the April 12, 2026, exam can check their results online at upsc.gov.in. Once released, a direct link to the result PDF will be activated on this page.

The UPSC NDA and NA I results for 2026 will be published in PDF format, along with the roll numbers of candidates who advanced to the next stage. The Services Selection Board will invite those who pass the written exam to participate in the SSB Interview round.

NDA 1 Results 2026: Important Dates

Candidates can check the key dates related to the NDA 1 2026 exam below:

Exam Date: April 12, 2026

Answer Key Release: April 16, 2026

Objection Window: April 18 to April 22, 2026

NDA 1 Result 2026: How To Download NDA 1 Result 2026?

Follow these steps to check and download the UPSC NDA 1 result:

Step 1: Go to the official website, upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click the Exams tab.

Step 3: Select Active Examinations.

Step 4: Click on "National Defense Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I) 2026."

Step 5: Click on the NDA 1 Result 2026 PDF link.

Step 6: The resulting PDF will open on the screen.

Step 7: Download it and search for your roll number.

NDA 1 Result 2026: What’s Next After NDA 1 Result 2026?

Candidates who pass the written exam will be chosen for the SSB Interview, which includes intelligence and personality tests. The final selection will be based on the combined performance of the written exam and the SSB interview.