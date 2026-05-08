UPSC NDA 1 Result 2026 Declared At upsc.gov.in; Qualified Candidates To Appear For SSB Interview

UPSC NDA 1 Result 2026: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Thursday, May 8, declared the written result of the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I), 2026. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check the result on the official UPSC website.

The written examination was held on April 12, 2026, at centres across the country. With the result now out, shortlisted candidates have qualified for the next stage, the Services Selection Board (SSB) interview conducted by the Ministry of Defence.

The selection is for admission to the 157th Course of the National Defence Academy and the 119th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC), both scheduled to begin on January 1, 2027.

UPSC has published the result in the form of a PDF list containing roll numbers of qualified candidates. Those whose roll numbers appear in the list have cleared the written examination.

The Commission has clarified that the candidature of all shortlisted candidates is provisional.

Direct link to check the official notification

UPSC NDA 1 Result 2026: Steps to check the result

Candidates can download the result PDF by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Go to the Examinations section on the homepage

Step 3: Click on Active Examinations

Step 4: Select National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I), 2026

Step 5: Click on the written result link

Step 6: Download the PDF and search for your roll number

UPSC NDA 1 Result 2026: SSB registration mandatory within two weeks

Candidates who have qualified in the written exam must now register online on the Indian Army recruitment website within two weeks from the date of the result announcement.

Once registration is completed, candidates will be allotted their SSB interview centres and dates, which will be communicated through the registered email ID.

Candidates who have already registered earlier on the portal do not need to register again.

UPSC has also advised candidates to carry their original age proof and educational qualification certificates to the SSB interview. These documents should be submitted directly to the respective Service Selection Boards and must not be sent to UPSC.

UPSC NDA 1 Result 2026: Marks and cut-off later

UPSC has said that marks and cut-off marks for NDA 1 2026 will be uploaded only after the entire recruitment process is completed, that is, after the declaration of the final result.

Once released, the marks will remain available on the official website for 30 days.

UPSC NDA 1 Result 2026: What happens next?

Candidates who have qualified will now face the SSB interview, which tests not only academic ability but also personality, leadership, communication skills and overall suitability for a career in the armed forces.

The final merit list will be prepared on the basis of combined performance in the written examination and the SSB interview.