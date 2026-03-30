UPSC NDA 1 Admit Card 2026 Expected Soon; Download At upsconline.nic.in

Website: https://upsconline.nic.in/

UPSC NDA 1 Admit Card 2026: The NDA 1 admit card is anticipated to be released shortly by the Union Public Service Commission. The NDA 1 admission card is issued one week prior to the exam date, per the prior notice. NDA 1 hall tickets for 2026 will therefore probably be available by the first week of April. The precise time and date of the NDA admit card's publication are still unknown.

After they are released, candidates who have successfully enrolled for the National Defence Academy (NDA) & Naval Academy (NA) Examination (I) 2026 can download their UPSC NDA 1 hall passes online at upsconline.nic.in. They must enter their registration number or roll number in the login tab in order to download the UPSC NDA hall pass.

UPSC NDA 1 Admit Card 2026: Important details

Exam date: April 12, 2026

Mode of Exam: Offline (Pen and Paper-based)

Exam Centres: Across various cities in India

UPSC NDA 1 Admit Card 2026: Exam Schedule:

10:00 AM to 12:30 PM – Mathematics (Code 1)

2:00 PM to 4:30 PM – General Ability Test (GAT) (Code 2)

UPSC NDA 1 Admit Card 2026: Steps to download admit card

Once available, aspirants can follow these instructions to download their UPSC NDA admission card:

Step 1: Visit the official webpage

Step 2: Click the "E-admit card National Defence Academy Examination I 2026" link on the front site.

Step 3: Before downloading the NDA admit card, read the instructions on the new page.

Step 4: Download the E-Admit Card after accepting the terms and conditions.

Step 5: Choose a roll number or registration number.

Step 6: When you click the submit button, the NDA admit card will show up on the screen.

Step 7: Download it and take a print out.

UPSC NDA 1 Admit Card 2026: Details mentioned on the admit card

Candidates must carefully verify all details mentioned on their UPSC NDA admit card, including their name, roll number, exam date and time, and the exam centre address. They should also check their photograph and signature for accuracy, along with reading all the important instructions provided to avoid any issues on the exam day.