UPSC Likely To Release CSE Prelims 2026 Admit Card Soon: Here’s How To Download The Admit Card

UPSC CSE Prelims Admit Card: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is likely to release the Civil Services Examination (CSE) Prelims 2026 admit card soon on its official website, upsc.gov.in .

Candidates preparing for the examination should keep a close watch on the website, as the admit card is an essential document required to appear for the exam.

Based on previous years’ trends, UPSC generally issues the e-admit card around 10 to 15 days before the examination date. In 2025, the admit card was made available on May 14, while the exam was held on May 25. Following a similar pattern, the UPSC CSE Prelims 2026 admit card is expected to be released in the second week of May, ahead of the examination scheduled for May 24, 2026.

Applicants are advised to keep their registration details ready and visit the official portal regularly for the latest updates.

UPSC CSE Prelims Admit Card: How To Download

Candidates can follow these steps to access and download their admit cards:

Step 1: Visit the official website: upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link titled "UPSC Prelims Admit Card 2026" on the homepage

Step 3: You will be redirected to the e-admit card login page

Step 4: Enter your Registration ID or Roll Number

Step 5: Fill in your Date of Birth and Captcha code

Step 6: Submit the details to view the admit card

Step 7: Download and save the document

Step 8: Take a printout for exam-day use

UPSC CSE Prelims Admit Card: Details Mentioned

The admit card will include essential details such as the following:

Candidate's name

Roll number

Examination centre details

Reporting time

Admit Card Compulsory for Exam Day

The UPSC Prelims admit card is a mandatory document for entry into the examination centre. It contains important details such as the candidate’s roll number, exam venue, reporting time, and instructions for the test day. Candidates who fail to carry their admit card will not be permitted to take the examination under any circumstances.