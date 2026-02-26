UPSC IFS 2025 Shortlisted Candidates List Out For Interview At upsc.gov.in; Check Result PDF Here

UPSC IFS 2025 Shortlisted Candidates: The Indian Forest Service Main Examination 2025 results have been released by the Union Public Service Commission. On the official website, upsc.gov.in, candidates who took the written exam, which was held from November 16 to 23, 2026, can now view their results. The result is available in PDF format.

Shortlisted candidates for the Personality Test, also called the Interview, are those whose roll numbers appear in the document. On the Commission's website, the interview schedule will be revealed later.

UPSC IFS 2025 Shortlisted Candidates: Steps to check the result

Candidates can download the results by following the instructions below:

Go to upsc.gov.in, the official website:

Step 1: Visit the homepage's "What's New" section.

Step 2: Select "Written Result (with name): Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2025" from the list of links.

Step 3: Launch the PDF document.

Step 4: Save it to your computer for later use.

UPSC IFS 2025 Shortlisted Candidates: Documents Required for Interview

Candidates shortlisted for the Personality Test must carry original documents for verification, including:

EWS Certificate (if applicable)

Caste / Community Certificate

Proof of Age

Educational Qualification Certificates

PwBD Certificate (if applicable)

Ex-Servicemen Certificate (if applicable)

TA Form and Other Required Documents

UPSC IFS 2025 Shortlisted Candidates: Important Instructions for Reserved Categories

Candidates claiming reservation under SC, ST, OBC, EWS, PwBD, and Ex-Servicemen categories must produce valid certificates.

Certificates must have been issued before the application deadline of the IFS Examination 2025 (held through Civil Services Preliminary Examination on February 21, 2025).

UPSC IFS 2025 Shortlisted Candidates: Additional Guidelines by UPSC

Requests to change the interview date or time will generally not be entertained.

Candidates must update and submit required details about their educational qualifications, including proof of appearing or passing the qualifying examination.

Failure to complete this stage will lead to cancellation of candidature.

In such cases, the e-summon letter for the interview will not be issued, and no further correspondence will be entertained.

The official announcement states that the Personality Test would take place at the UPSC office, which is situated at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi, 110069. When the time comes, shortlisted candidates can get their e-call letters at upsc.gov.in or upsconline.gov.in.