UPSC IES/ISS 2026: Application Window Opens For Personality Test Candidates At upsconline.nic.in, Check Details Here

UPSC IES/ISS 2026: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has opened the application window for candidates who qualified for the Personality Test/Interview of the Indian Economic Service (IES) and Indian Statistical Service (ISS) Examination 2026.
The written examination was conducted from June 19 to June 21, 2026, and its result was declared on August 4. Candidates shortlisted for the next stage must now log in to the UPSC online portal and complete the required application formalities within the specified deadline.
The Commission has made it clear that completing and finally submitting the application form is mandatory, even for candidates who do not need to make any changes to the information already provided.
Direct link to read the official announcement
UPSC IES/ISS 2026: Important dates and time
Candidates should keep the following dates in mind while completing the application process:
Written examination: June 19 to June 21, 2026
Written result declared: August 4, 2026
Application/modification window opens: August 11, 2026
Last date to submit the application: August 25, 2026
Closing time: 6:00 PM on August 25
Application mode: Online
Official portal: upsconline.nic.in
The application window will remain open for 15 days. No requests for submission after the deadline will be entertained by the Commission.
UPSC IES/ISS 2026: What candidates need to update
During this window, candidates qualified for the Personality Test/Interview can update or provide details required for the next stage of the examination.
The information that may be updated includes:
Correspondence and permanent postal address
Educational qualifications and qualification status
Higher educational qualifications
Achievements in different fields
Employment details and service experience
Details of any service allocated through an earlier IES/ISS examination
Marital status
PwBD recommendation details, wherever applicable
Parental details
Debarment information
Earlier examination details
OBC/EWS annexures, wherever applicable
Socio-economic questionnaire
Other applicable information and supporting documents
Candidates must also upload proof of having passed the required qualifying examination, wherever applicable.
UPSC IES/ISS 2026: Even candidates with no changes must submit form
UPSC has specifically asked candidates who have already uploaded their documents and do not have any information to add or modify to log in during the window.
Such candidates must verify the information available in the form and finally submit the application. The final submission is required for the generation of the e-summon letter for the Personality Test/Interview.
Simply having qualified in the written examination will not be enough to proceed to the next stage if the mandatory application formalities are not completed.
UPSC IES/ISS 2026: Steps to apply for UPSC IES/ISS Personality Test 2026?
A candidate who has qualified for the Personality Test may now finalise the entire process as described below:
Step 1: Go to the official website of UPSC at upsconline.nic.in.
Step 2: Login to the site using your credentials.
Step 3: Launch the application/form window for the IES/ISS Exam 2026.
Step 4: Enter the details that you find on your form.
Step 5: Provide necessary updates about education, personal, employment, etc.
Step 6: Upload necessary certificates/documents as per instructions of UPSC.
Step 7: Cross-check all information in your application form.
Step 8: Finally, submit your form before the deadline.
Step 9: Download the submitted application for future reference.
UPSC IES/ISS 2026: Original documents required at Personality Test
Candidates should also keep the original documents required to establish their eligibility ready for the Personality Test. UPSC has cautioned candidates that they will be responsible for producing adequate proof of their age, date of birth, educational qualification, community category and physical disability status, wherever applicable.
Candidates who fail to produce the required original documents before the Personality Test Board may not be allowed to appear for the interview. The Commission has also stated that no TA will be provided in such a situation.
Candidates are advised to carefully read the instructions regarding the certificates and documents to be produced at the interview before completing the application.