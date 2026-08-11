UPSC IES/ISS 2026: Application Window Opens For Personality Test Candidates At upsconline.nic.in, Check Details Here

UPSC IES/ISS 2026: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has opened the application window for candidates who qualified for the Personality Test/Interview of the Indian Economic Service (IES) and Indian Statistical Service (ISS) Examination 2026.

The written examination was conducted from June 19 to June 21, 2026, and its result was declared on August 4. Candidates shortlisted for the next stage must now log in to the UPSC online portal and complete the required application formalities within the specified deadline.

The Commission has made it clear that completing and finally submitting the application form is mandatory, even for candidates who do not need to make any changes to the information already provided.

Direct link to read the official announcement

Direct link to apply

UPSC IES/ISS 2026: Important dates and time

Candidates should keep the following dates in mind while completing the application process:

Written examination: June 19 to June 21, 2026

Written result declared: August 4, 2026

Application/modification window opens: August 11, 2026

Last date to submit the application: August 25, 2026

Closing time: 6:00 PM on August 25

Application mode: Online

Official portal: upsconline.nic.in

The application window will remain open for 15 days. No requests for submission after the deadline will be entertained by the Commission.

UPSC IES/ISS 2026: What candidates need to update

During this window, candidates qualified for the Personality Test/Interview can update or provide details required for the next stage of the examination.

The information that may be updated includes:

Correspondence and permanent postal address

Educational qualifications and qualification status

Higher educational qualifications

Achievements in different fields

Employment details and service experience

Details of any service allocated through an earlier IES/ISS examination

Marital status

PwBD recommendation details, wherever applicable

Parental details

Debarment information

Earlier examination details

OBC/EWS annexures, wherever applicable

Socio-economic questionnaire

Other applicable information and supporting documents

Candidates must also upload proof of having passed the required qualifying examination, wherever applicable.

UPSC IES/ISS 2026: Even candidates with no changes must submit form

UPSC has specifically asked candidates who have already uploaded their documents and do not have any information to add or modify to log in during the window.

Such candidates must verify the information available in the form and finally submit the application. The final submission is required for the generation of the e-summon letter for the Personality Test/Interview.

Simply having qualified in the written examination will not be enough to proceed to the next stage if the mandatory application formalities are not completed.

UPSC IES/ISS 2026: Steps to apply for UPSC IES/ISS Personality Test 2026?

A candidate who has qualified for the Personality Test may now finalise the entire process as described below:

Step 1: Go to the official website of UPSC at upsconline.nic.in.

Step 2: Login to the site using your credentials.

Step 3: Launch the application/form window for the IES/ISS Exam 2026.

Step 4: Enter the details that you find on your form.

Step 5: Provide necessary updates about education, personal, employment, etc.

Step 6: Upload necessary certificates/documents as per instructions of UPSC.

Step 7: Cross-check all information in your application form.

Step 8: Finally, submit your form before the deadline.

Step 9: Download the submitted application for future reference.

Direct link to apply

UPSC IES/ISS 2026: Original documents required at Personality Test

Candidates should also keep the original documents required to establish their eligibility ready for the Personality Test. UPSC has cautioned candidates that they will be responsible for producing adequate proof of their age, date of birth, educational qualification, community category and physical disability status, wherever applicable.

Candidates who fail to produce the required original documents before the Personality Test Board may not be allowed to appear for the interview. The Commission has also stated that no TA will be provided in such a situation.

Candidates are advised to carefully read the instructions regarding the certificates and documents to be produced at the interview before completing the application.