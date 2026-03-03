 UPSC IES ISS 2026 Registration Ends Today At upsconline.nic.in; Apply For 44 Vacancies Before 6 PM
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationUPSC IES ISS 2026 Registration Ends Today At upsconline.nic.in; Apply For 44 Vacancies Before 6 PM

UPSC IES ISS 2026 Registration Ends Today At upsconline.nic.in; Apply For 44 Vacancies Before 6 PM

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conclude the registration process for the Indian Economic Service (IES) Examination 2026 and the Indian Statistical Service (ISS) Examination 2026, today at 6 PM. Eligible candidates can now apply online at upsconline.nic.in before the deadline today. UPSC is inviting applications for 44 vacancies.

Gauri DeekondaUpdated: Tuesday, March 03, 2026, 10:29 AM IST
article-image

UPSC IES/ISS Exam 2026: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conclude the registration process for the Indian Economic Service (IES) Examination 2026 and the Indian Statistical Service (ISS) Examination 2026, today at 6 PM.  Eligible candidates can now apply online at upsconline.nic.in before the deadline today. UPSC is inviting applications for 44 vacancies. 

In case candidates are facing any issues, they can reach out to number 011-24041001 or via email at upscsoap@nic.in. During the application period, the helpline is open from 10:00 AM to 5:30 PM on workdays.

UPSC IES/ISS Exam 2026: Important Dates

Application Start Date: 11 February 2026

FPJ Shorts
Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari Says 'India Preparing For Another War'; Seeks Dialogue
Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari Says 'India Preparing For Another War'; Seeks Dialogue
iPad Air 2026 With New M4 Processor Launched In India, Priced Starting At ₹64,900
iPad Air 2026 With New M4 Processor Launched In India, Priced Starting At ₹64,900
'You Can Blame Barack Hussein Obama, Sleepy Joe Biden': US President Donald Trump On Iran Nuclear Threat
'You Can Blame Barack Hussein Obama, Sleepy Joe Biden': US President Donald Trump On Iran Nuclear Threat
Iran Women's Football Team Stand Silent During National Anthem At Asian Cup 2026 Amid Political Turmoil; Video
Iran Women's Football Team Stand Silent During National Anthem At Asian Cup 2026 Amid Political Turmoil; Video

Last Date to Apply: 03 March 2026 (till 6:00 PM)

Exam Dates (Tentative): From 19 June 2026

UPSC IES/ISS Exam 2026: How To Apply?

Candidates can check out the steps below to apply for the UPSC IES/ISS Exam 2026:

Go to upsconline.nic.in.

Register with the Online Application Portal account.

To create your URN, complete the Universal Registration (one-time process).

Provide accurate personal and educational information on the Common Application Form (CAF).

In the Examination-Specific Module, select IES/ISS Examination 2026.

Upload documents in the format specified.

Pay the application fee.

Examine every entry thoroughly, then click submit

Keep your application number and URN saved for future use

Direct Link To Apply

UPSC IES/ISS Exam 2026: Eligibility Requirements

Age Limit: Candidates must be 21 to 30 years old.

Educational Qualification for IES: A Postgraduate Degree in Economics, Applied Economics, Business Economics and econometrics from a recognized university.

Educational Qualification for ISS: A Bachelor’s Degree with Statistics/Mathematical Statistics/Applied Statistics as one of the subjects or  A Master’s Degree in Statistics/Mathematical Statistics/Applied Statistics from a recognized university.

UPSC IES/ISS Exam 2026: Vacancies 

The complete vacancy breakup for the UPSC IES/ISS Exam 2026 is as follows:

Indian Economic Service (IES): 16 vacancies

Indian Statistical Service (ISS): 28 vacancies

Follow us on